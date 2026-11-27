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The Accidental Epicureans
Why the values of many young people in the west bear a striking resemblance to those of the followers of Epicurus in ancient Greece.
Nov 27
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Stewart Slater
12
5
Shutting Conservatives out of the Academy
How universities discriminate against right-wing faculty.
Nov 25
•
The Thinkable Review
,
Jake Mackey
, and
Dave Gilbert
52
4
15
The Peruvian Pope
Robert Prevost comes home.
Nov 23
•
The Thinkable Review
and
James Kierstead
8
1
4
This Woman Business
On George Orwell’s fraught relationship with women, as seen in his life and work.
Nov 20
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Adam Wakeling
7
1
4
The Kids Are All Right Online
Why Australia’s social media ban wasn’t necessary and didn’t work.
Nov 18
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Christopher J Ferguson, Ph.D.
6
3
Against Evolutionary Psychology
Why we are not destined to be the slaves of our genes.
Nov 17
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Brett Hall
12
4
5
Why We Must Tackle AI through Laws, not Bureaucratic Regulations
Small countries like Australia risk sacrificing their digital sovereignty to the major American-owned AI companies. But watchdogs and regulators must…
Nov 15
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Adrian Ratnapala
2
3
What’s with Woody?
A Review of Woody Allen’s What’s with Baum? (Post Hill Press, 2025).
Nov 12
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Peter C. Herman
6
3
6
Moonshot: America, China and the New Space Race
The US and China are competing for the honour of being the first nation to establish a permanent, manned base on the Moon. By Joseph Grosso.
Nov 9
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Joseph Grosso
6
5
“Thong Song”: A Criminally Underrated Masterpiece
From the emotive, cinematic strings to the pulsing, booty-rousing drum beat and the soaring church boy vocals, SisQó’s “Thong Song” is a better piece of…
Nov 7
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Angel Eduardo
13
3
6
The Purpose of Depression
Good Reasons for a Bad Feeling
Nov 5
•
The Thinkable Review
and
Rob Kurzban
18
17
8
Beyond Political Polarisation
Our deepest divides are no longer fuelled by differences in opinion but by differences in identity. This makes them far more challenging to heal.
Nov 2
•
The Thinkable Review
and
John Wood Jr.
4
2
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