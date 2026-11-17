Image of a man on an empty stage, cutting his strings. Generated using Gemini.

Evolutionary psychology is a field that claims to be able to explain human behaviour by recourse to Neo-Darwinism. That is, it holds that aspects of human cognition and behaviour are the results of evolution by natural selection and therefore encoded in the genes. Broadly speaking, proponents of this school of thought claim that an evolutionary lens can provide insight into human behaviour. On the face of it, this seems plausible. After all, human beings are an evolved species, like every other. And if an evolutionary lens is useful in coming to understand other species, why not us? Why should we be special?

Neo-Darwinism is the best and only explanation for the origin of species. Physical structures that have arisen in living organisms—everything from bacterial flagella and pine cones to the wings of insects, bats and birds, the lungs of horses and the fins of fish—have evolved over time because mutations sometimes arise in the DNA genome. The genome contains the full set of genes of an organism and individual genes or sets of genes code for physical structures called proteins, which then build things like those bacterial flagella, pine cones, wings, lungs and fins. Mutations often cause harmful defects that make it more difficult for an organism to survive and/or reproduce in a given environment. But sometimes the mutation gifts the organism with an advantage: a slightly larger wingspan, allowing it to glide a little further across a river, perhaps, and reach the other side, where food and shelter are more plentiful. That organism goes on to have more offspring and a more robust species eventually evolves, all of whose members can glide a little further than their ancestors and thus find more food or escape more predators.



If neo-Darwinism explains, at least in principle, all the physical structures in the biological world, that includes all the peculiar features of the human body such as why we have an appendix and why we walk upright and not on all fours like our primitive ancestors. And it must explain the physical structure of our brains as well as of our hearts and lungs. If that theory is so all-encompassing as to be a universal theory of the formation of physical structures in biological organisms, it seems logical that this explanation should also apply to human minds. After all, if human brains are evolved structures, minds must be too. And therefore your very thoughts and behaviours as you read this are at least in part shaped by the complement of genes that formed the structure of your mind.

You might already have detected a few holes in this argument. For one thing, thoughts are not passed on from parents to offspring. If they were, Einstein’s children would have been born knowing the theory of special relativity. In fact, no learning of any kind would be needed as information would just flow through the genome. Clearly, knowledge, ideas, theories and the contents of minds in general are not passed on by the genes.

We can make a ballpark estimate of how much storage capacity exists in the human genome. The genome contains 3.2 × 10⁹ base pairs, each of which can be one of four possible nucleotides (A, C, G or T). There are 2 possible bits per base (22 = 4 possible values) so the number of bits that can be stored in the human genome is 2 x 3.2 × 10⁹ = 6.4 × 10⁹ bits. If we are generous in our estimate and consider both chromosome sets, that gets us to around 1.6 GB of available data storage. Of course, the overwhelming majority of DNA does not carry active biological information but at a generous estimate the core recipe for human protein-coding genes contains around 20,000 individual genes or around 12 MB of data—a number first discovered by the Human Genome Project.

The overwhelming majority of those genes are things like the ACTA1 gene, which codes for skeletal muscle; the ATP5F1A, which codes for the production of ATP, the molecule that plays a central role in energy production in cells; and INS for insulin production. These genes code for proteins, physical things found throughout the body.

It is unclear, then, where ideas could be stored in the genome, as evolutionary psychology would require. There is simply no room for them. All the available space—as multiple studies have shown, including the Human Genome Project itself—is occupied by protein-coding genes. But thoughts are not made of proteins. It is possible that thoughts are stored as connections between neurones—perhaps in the synapses. The exact mechanism of this is unknown. The neurones and synaptic connections in a typical human brain take up at least 58 terabytes of storage, though probably at least ten times that.

So what do evolutionary psychologists mean when they say that human behaviour can be partly explained in evolutionary terms? There are two ways in which this could work, and perhaps both are at play. The first is that the brain, being an evolved structure, confers something akin to inborn ideas—we are not born blank slates.

For example, a baby can and does use her (or his) mouth and vocal cords to make sounds at a range of frequencies audible to the human ear, while a fish cannot. However, what the baby does not inherit but must learn is to make specific noises that sound like the words used by the people around her. A baby tries out sounds (makes conjectures) and depending on the feedback from those around her (criticism) either succeeds or fails to get attention. She then repeats the sounds, gradually refining them, until she can talk ever more fluently and accurately.

The baby inherits some of the behaviours involved in speaking—such as using her lips, mouth, tongue and vocal cords to produce sounds—from her genes. The ability to do this is an evolved capacity. But what any human being decides to do with her ability to speak—what she decides to say—is not. She can even decline to use this ability at any time and decide to remain silent. In a similar way, the ability to move one’s limbs is inherited. But we are not born knowing how to walk, swim, dance or do any of the many other things a human being can accomplish by moving her limbs. Only trial, error and correction will make a person a proficient walker, swimmer, dancer, etc. The most we can say is that the genes pass on a simple set of capabilities that allow for the possibility of an almost infinite spectrum of behaviours.

Evolutionary psychologists typically want to make a much stronger case than that.

Let’s start with something they often claim is influenced by genes: mate preferences. It is often said that women evolve a preference for men of high status as a proxy for their ability to be reliable protectors of offspring. Men, on the other hand, evolve a preference for youth and wide hips as proxies for fertility. Yet, while this might be a general trend, a significant minority of men prefer a different female body type—or even prefer men.

Evolutionary psychology also seeks to explain many other features of the mind—such as the desire to be an artist, comedian or even intellectual—as little more than sexual displays. According to this account, any pursuit to which a person dedicates himself is the equivalent of peacocking—it’s done to attract mates.

But much of our behaviour is not the result of genes but of memes. We exist within a culture and are influenced by the ideas—the memes—that are prevalent within that culture. We may learn things early in life before we are consciously aware of doing so—and these ideas may inform our sexual preferences, interests and intellectual pursuits. None of this is encoded in our genes.

Our behaviours are not controlled by memes any more than they are controlled or determined by genes. Behaviours like walking, riding a bike or even getting dressed in the morning are in large part a consequence of memes acting on minds and creating habits that become so routine that we eventually carry them out without conscious thought. However, even when on autopilot, we can do something astonishing. We can change our minds. Our ability to change our ideas is the consequence of a very important property of the human mind: explanatory universality.

Explanatory universality begins from the knowledge that human beings—like everything else we know of—are governed by the laws of physics. These laws are computable: every physical process that happens anywhere in the universe can in theory be simulated by a universal computer. This claim is known as the Church-Turing thesis and has been proven to follow from quantum theory by David Deutsch, hence many now refer to it as the Church-Turing-Deutsch principle. This principle applies to certain types of computers, including structures like the human brain. It rules out supernatural explanations for human cognition: the brain must be a kind of computer, as a consequence of physical laws.

There is an additional layer to this story, which is that certain kinds of software can comprehend or explain any physical process. In other words: anything that happens anywhere in the physical universe can in principle be understood by a person. Of course, in practice, there will always be things we do not yet understand—but no law of physics stands in the way of a person understanding anything that can be understood, which is to say, any physical process.

Explanatory universality therefore refutes the core tenets of evolutionary psychology. We adopt ideas and create knowledge and what we know—whether consciously or not—then dictates human behaviour. Even if we did inherit some of our ideas from our parents through their genes, it would not refute this theory, since explanatory universality treats all ideas, no matter their source, as uncertain: because true universality requires that the content of a mind (its ideas) must always be able to be changed; one idea can always be switched out for another. If an idea could not be changed, that would refute the notion that a mind is truly universal. But what could prevent an idea from being changed? What force or other effect could possibly prevent some error from being corrected?

The logical implications of explanatory universality are devastating for evolutionary psychology because they imply that a person, being a universal explainer, has a capacity to identify and correct errors in any idea they have—including any idea inherited in the genes. Therefore it cannot be the case that genes dictate how people behave. The person himself is the only dictator of his own behaviour. And whatever idea he relies upon in order to decide what to do next, moment to moment, can, in principle, be changed. Isn’t that a thrilling idea? We are not destined to be slaves to our genes. Or even to our memes. The human being is a universal creator of explanatory knowledge and can have an explanation of the rest of the cosmos that grows, changes and is refined over time. The more one learns, the better one’s explanations are.



We are not like other animals. We have escaped the tyranny of our genes. Indeed, one day, in some distant future, we may well replace our wetware brains with a more robust substrate on which to run the software of our creative minds. And when that happens, once we are made of stuff other than DNA and proteins, no one will be able to argue that our behaviour is shaped by our genes. Because we will not have any.

This piece is adapted from Brett Hall’s book The Farthest Reaches: Why People Are the Most Important Entities in the Universe (2025). You can find out more about Brett’s work and read a full copy of the book here.

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Brett Hall is the host of ToKCast. He works with Naval Ravikant to promote optimism, the Enlightenment, a scientific worldview and infinite progress. Find out more here. He also serves on the board of Peter Boghossian’s National Progress Alliance, a non profit promoting free expression and civil discouse.