The Grand Canyon South Rim photographed from Powell Point. Source: By Tuxyso / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 .

Do you remember when partisan polarisation was a huge problem in America? I do. I spent the years from the first Trump administration onwards trying to solve it through the organisation I represented, Braver Angels, America’s largest grassroots network dedicated to bridging our country’s partisan divide. From March 2018 to July 2026, day in and day out, I gave talks, wrote articles, raised money, strategised, led workshops and facilitated gatherings both online and in real life: on college campuses and in communities across America, as a mediator between left and right.

I discovered that many Americans are hungry for common ground. They long for a return to civility and to the good old-fashioned idea that we can disagree with each other without losing our neighbourliness. What’s more, I learned that not only do both Republicans and Democrats yearn for this, but they are fully capable of it. If you take people with bitter differences of political opinion—even family members who have had hurtful collisions with each other in the past—and put them in the right space, with the right ground rules and guidance, more often than not they will be able to empathise with each other across their differences and come to trust one another again—even to become friends.

Democratic and Republican politicians can—and generally do—get along with each other in their day-to-day lives. Richard Nixon and Jack Kennedy were friends as young congressmen. Ronald Reagan and Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill remained friends in the midst of their political battles. Even Barack Obama and John Boehner had a personal friendship that produced some unlikely collaborations towards the end of the Obama administration.

But political polarisation is only part of the problem we face. Party affiliation is only one element of the average American’s social and cultural identity, and it is the other elements of that identity that are more difficult to reconcile and that make people more embittered and intractable in their partisan affiliations.

Democrats and Republicans can find common ground. But, as I have learned, it is easier for them to do so if they belong to the same social class or age group, have similar levels of education or share the same race or religion. Braver Angels and other grassroots organisations dedicated to depolarisation have succeeded in bringing tens of thousands of liberal- and conservative-leaning Americans together to reason through their differences by opening up about their experiences and values. Those sessions were—and are—powerful: they help build important relationships. But our organisations have failed to make major inroads into African American, immigrant-born and working-class communities. They have not reached enough people in our inner cities or in the rural South. Nor have they managed to get many white conservative evangelical Christians on board. Our appeals to people to foster civil conversation in the name of civic responsibility have resonated with Americans who are divided by their political opinions, but they have largely failed to move Americans who are divided by their identities.

Partisan polarisation is still a huge problem in America. But it no longer adequately describes the sickness that ails our body politic. The divisions that separate us are more fundamental than the differences between Republican and Democrat or liberal and conservative. They are rooted in class, culture and identity. They are rooted, ultimately, in differing understandings of the American project itself.

To see why, we must go back to the 1960s, and to two formerly politically marginal groups of Americans who became centrally important at the same moment. These two groups were each other’s bitterest cultural enemies and yet their histories can be seen as analogous.

There is little need to recount the history of marginalisation and oppression that characterised the experience of black people in America leading up to the great political changes of the 1960s. Suffice it to say that, following the victories of the Civil Rights Movement, black Americans became the indispensable base of the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, white Southern evangelical conservatives became the mainstay of the modern Republican Party and the foot soldiers of the conservative movement. This distinct cultural group of Americans, for reasons including but transcending the racial politics of the time, have their own story of marginalisation that most Americans are not as familiar with. It’s worth retelling that story from their point of view.

The South was decimated by the North during the Civil War. Both prior to the Civil War and in the century that followed, the Southern way of life, that of a traditionalist, agrarian society, was undermined generation after generation by an increasingly industrialised economy and centralised government. In the era of the Civil Rights Movement, mainstream American society made the South its designated villain. Southerners were singled out for blame for what was a national, not just a local, sin. Segregation was treated as a regional pathology rather than an American one, and Southern whites were expected to bear the moral costs of the entire country’s ugly history of racial oppression. One does not have to sympathise with the cause of the South in either the Civil War or the Civil Rights Movement to understand that, as the people on the losing end of these historical developments, they felt that they had been scolded and demonised by the rest of the country. For more than a century, they were told that they were the problem, that they represented everything that was wrong with America.

And in the South, alongside the racial current flowed the strong current of religion. The Christianity that had gained a new lease of life in the South by the 1960s was the type most ill at ease in modern secular society. This was not mainline Protestantism but a less cerebral, more literal and emotional faith, captivated by miracles and enthralled by works of the spirit in a way that often embarrassed the more cosmopolitan, Northern and coastal white Christians. As voters, these Southern Christians powered the Moral Majority movement, paved the way for Ronald Reagan and now serve as a great electoral bedrock beneath the feet of Donald Trump.

For most of my lifetime, these undercurrents lurked beneath the surface. But as polarisation has worsened, these elements of cultural identity have become more salient and people’s understanding of politics has shifted accordingly. Within Congress, the left/right clash over Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky revealed the extent to which the relationship between the two political parties had broken down, but across America, among the right, the talk was of wholesome Christian values standing in judgement over the secular libertinism Clinton allegedly represented.

The later arguments about the Iraq War officially centred on whether the war was justified and whether there was credible evidence that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. But the feeling among many progressives was that this was about a Christian cowboy in the White House using 9/11 as an excuse to relaunch the crusades—a belief every bit as strong as the idea that the Second Gulf War was a fight over oil.

In Washington, the fights between Obama’s administration and the Tea Party-backed House were about spending and the size and role of government on the surface, but most of the president’s supporters, especially if they were people of colour, saw the backlash against him as an expression of racism, while many on the right believed that Marxist and even Islamist sympathies were influencing Obama’s agenda.

What kept those undercurrents of identity politics beneath the surface was a civic establishment that declined to ratify them. Faced with the charge that the Iraq offensive was a religious project, George W. Bush said with persuasive sincerity that ours was not a war against Islam but a war against terrorism, and he resisted all attempts to frame the American project in explicitly religious or nationalist terms. The cause of America was the cause of freedom.

Many people have accused Barack Obama of exacerbating racial tensions and setting the stage for the racial activism that followed, but Obama himself always described America as striving towards an ever more equal and tolerant society, rather than condemning the country, as activists do, as ineradicably rooted in white supremacy. Throughout the Obama years and even through much of the first Trump administration, one could still view the salient divisions of the body politic in terms of Democrats vs Republicans, just as Americans had seen them for a very long time.

That consensus has disappeared. The decade of Trump and Biden has pushed both political parties towards cultural realignments that are the direct results of the identity politics of the 1960s. This has fractured the traditional civic establishment that once held sway over the leadership of both parties and reflected the normative civic culture based on shared values that had been predominant in America until then. The tectonic plates of cultural identity have shifted, throwing up jagged mountain ranges that divide our political landscape.

The old understanding has been replaced with two competing accounts of what America is.

On the left, America is frequently seen as a country whose structures and institutions were built to exclude—and are still arrayed against—African Americans and others like them; a country theoretically dedicated to lofty ideals of equality but actually riddled with systemic injustices. In this society, it is true that Latinos significantly outnumber blacks (comprising 19–20 percent vs 12–14 percent of the population) and there are many other substantial racial and sexual minorities. Likewise, in modern-day America, women enjoy dramatically more influence and power than ever before, thanks to a long history of feminist struggles. Yet, in the social justice narratives that circulate most widely on the left, America is still seen largely through the prism of the black experience. Just as black voters are indispensable to the electoral fortunes of the Democratic Party, the black sociopolitical perspective has an outsized influence on the worldview of the larger liberal and progressive coalition. This is how you get Black Lives Matter.

On the right, America is often seen as a God-fearing nation, a ruggedly individualist society, rooted in the nuclear family and essentially patriarchal, and whose institutions—academia, Hollywood, Washington, D.C.—must be openly resisted because they have been the instruments of our rebellion against our heritage and against the Lord. It is true that, while most Republican voters are white, they are not all white evangelical conservatives from the South. Catholics, Midwesterners, libertarians and growing numbers of Latino and Jewish voters all represent important parts of the Republican coalition with distinctly different cultural identities, histories and experiences from those of the South. But the right’s muscular vision and its fierce resistance to the mainstream liberal culture have not come from Midwestern Lutherans. Though the conservative intellectual tradition was largely forged by Catholics in the Northeast and endorsed by Protestants in other parts of the country, the culture I am describing was the creation of white Southern Baptists. This is how you eventually get Christian nationalism.

Of course, the America of 2026 is far more diverse than that of 1956, and the struggles between our two political tribes cannot be reduced to the grievances and mutual resentments of African Americans and white Southern evangelicals—although that fault line is still real, as we can see in this year’s narrowing of the applications of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court in Louisiana v. Callais, and in other controversies related to voter fraud and voter suppression. But the experiences of those two groups—blacks and white Southerners—inform the overarching narratives that have defined the visions of left and right respectively and shaped those two political factions over the past 60–70 years.

Both these accounts of America are stories about dispossession, told by people with reason to distrust the institutions that govern them. There is a horseshoe of sorts connecting these battalions of the culture war, whose foot soldiers on both sides are disproportionately working class and more distrustful of established institutions than their allies within the mainstream of their respective parties. The Make America Great Again movement was, of course, not entirely made up of Southern white evangelicals; nor was Black Lives Matter exclusively a preoccupation of urban African Americans. But the anti-establishment energy that each movement harnessed would not have been possible without those disaffected Americans at their core. They account for much of the populist defiance of the legacy institutions of American politics and much of the animosity that fuels the battle between left and right in the age of the culture wars.

This is the divide that must be bridged. We must find a way to bring these warring groups together in a way that makes good on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of an American solidarity that transcends race and tribe. To do that, we will need a new rallying cry. King’s success was rooted in the fact that he appealed to something grander and deeper, something more fundamental than civic responsibility. He demanded justice in the name of the Christian call to love our neighbours, including those who stand against us. Civility may bridge the divide between those who hold different opinions. It takes love to bridge the chasm between our warring identities.

What that love might look like is a subject for another day. But what we need to understand now is that we will never be able to close the rift dividing America if we see the problem as simply one of political polarisation. To bring Americans together again, we must begin by recognising that people are divided not just by what they think, but, more importantly, by who they believe they are.

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John R. Wood, Jr. is a former nominee for Congress, former opinion columnist at USA Today, and founder and president of The OmniAmerican Society. You can follow him on Substack here and by subscribing to The OmniAmerican Society.