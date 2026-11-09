Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon on 20 July 1969. Photograph by fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong. Source: openverse .

The Race to Create a Lunar Lander

Luck can shift quickly in the space exploration business. On 21 December 2015, SpaceX successfully landed a booster rocket: a historic first. Instead of burning up and falling into the sea, the spent booster was successfully returned to its landing pad, ready to be reused. On 13 November 2025, Blue Origin followed suit, successfully landing the first stage of its New Glenn rocket—the second company to ever achieve that feat. But then, on 28 May 2026, the New Glenn rocket “No, It’s Necessary” exploded on its pad during a test firing. Rising to a towering 98 metres (322 ft) and fuelled by over a million kilos of liquid propellant, the explosion was quite a spectacle and took out some of the launch complex itself.

The rocket had been scheduled to blast off in the first week of June, carrying 48 satellites, which form part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation, into low-Earth orbit. It is now unclear how long it will take for Blue Origin to recover. Back in September 2016, SpaceX suffered a similar, though smaller, setback when a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a communications satellite exploded on its launch pad. The company ended up being grounded for four and a half months while engineers worked out the cause—a ruptured helium tank. The launch pad was out of commission for a year. This didn’t damage SpaceX much since the company possessed a second launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But Blue Origin has only one launch pad, which is currently damaged. In June, the company’s CEO Dave Limp announced, “we will fly again before the end of the year.” That proved overly optimistic: the company is now targeting early next year.

In some industries, a year’s delay might not be such a big deal. But in space exploration, timing is crucial. Both Blue Origin and SpaceX are vital to NASA’s Artemis programme. Just two days before the explosion, Blue Origin inked a deal with NASA to launch New Glenns to carry lunar rovers for future Artemis missions. Artemis II’s mission was, of course, an enormous success. The capsule reached a record-breaking 406,822 km (252,756 miles) from Earth, besting Apollo 13 by 6,615 km (4,111 miles). But amid all the excitement, we should not forget that NASA believes that it is involved in a space race. Back in the autumn, then-administrator Sean Duffy gave a number of emphatic speeches with a single message: “We are going to beat the Chinese to the Moon.” This might seem like an odd aim—after all, NASA first landed astronauts on the Moon back in 1969 and has done so five more times since. US astronaut Gene Cernan was the last person to step off the lunar surface on 14 December 1972, after which political considerations and budget cuts forced NASA to scrap the remaining planned Apollo missions. The race to reach the Moon ended long ago.

Computer-generated visualisation depicting the Moon's South Pole region, featuring the Shackleton Crater. Source: NASA .

But the space race has not ended; it has just shifted focus. Now the plan is to get to the Moon and stay there. While the Apollo landings targeted the region around the Moon’s equator, the current target is the Moon’s southern pole where there is an abundance of frozen water, along with some rare isotopes, such as Helium-3 (on most of the Moon the brutal heat of a lunar day doesn’t give ice much chance to form, hence the focus on the permanently sheltered poles). The idea is that water can be used for hydration and split into oxygen for breathing and hydrogen to fuel further missions. Helium-3 could also provide a key fuel for nuclear fusion. It remains to be seen how any of these resources will be exploited, especially since it’s quite difficult to do things in space. But many people are eager to get a head start that might give them not only a first-mover advantage but the power to make the rules.

They May Be Early and We Might Be Late

Many people in the US are afraid that China might get there first. The anxious include former NASA administrator Sean O’Keefe, who has stated that,

There is no question that the technology [the Chinese] have is verging very close to being competitive with us. Two years ago, I would not have said that, but they are really improving to the point that [the 2030] objective is conceivable.

In September 2025, another former NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, stated this more bluntly: “Unless something changes, it is highly unlikely the United States will beat China’s projected timeline to the Moon’s surface.” In March of this year, current NASA administrator Jared Isaacman seemed to agree: “They may be early. And recent history suggests we might be late.” Indeed, Artemis has been plagued by delays. Artemis III was supposed to include a lunar landing, but this has been pushed back to Artemis IV.

China was previously a distant third in this race. The country did not put a human being into space until Yang Liwei’s 21-hour spaceflight of October 2003 and didn’t take its first steps into deep space until the Chang’e lunar orbiter of 2007. But it seems the US has somewhat squandered its lead in the space race. In June 2024, China became the first nation to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon, using its Chang’e 6 probe. And China is also speedily developing reusable rockets. On 10 July 2026, China’s state-owned rocket developer CALT announced that it has recovered a reusable orbital-class booster for the first time. A Long March 10B rocket, approximately 63 metres (207 ft) tall, was recovered roughly ten minutes after its launch from the seaside spaceport at Wenchang. On 18 August, a second Chinese company, privately owned LandSpace, landed its Zhuque-3 booster on only its second attempt. The state-owned CASC attempted to recover its rocket in December 2025, while a slew of private Chinese companies, including Space Pioneer, iSpace, Galactic Energy, CAS Space and Deep Blue Aerospace, may be close to getting their own reusable rockets back on their pads.

Given China’s engineering prowess in industrial robotics and electric vehicles, CALT and LandSpace’s achievements were inevitable and may well eventually eliminate the last technological advantage the US had—although China recently announced that its robotic Chang’e 7 mission that is designed to scour for and analyse water on the lunar South Pole “cannot take place during the planned window this year.”

NASA’s Space Programmes: A Brief History from 2003–Present



On 1 February 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the atmosphere, only fifteen minutes before scheduled touchdown at Kennedy Space Center. All seven astronauts aboard were killed. It was the second fatal accident that the shuttle programme had suffered—the first was the Challenger explosion in 1986—and brought about the end of the space shuttle project.

NASA’s post-Apollo objectives have changed with every new occupant of the White House. President Richard Nixon ended the Apollo programme and ushered in the shuttle era. President Reagan reduced the focus on shuttles and turned his attention to building a space station, which would eventually become the International Space Station (ISS). President George W. Bush turned NASA back toward the Moon and Mars. President Barack Obama scrapped those plans in favour of a mission to an asteroid. President Donald Trump instructed NASA to focus on the Moon again. Since China has an authoritarian government, it can sidestep much of this messiness by mandating incremental five-year plans. This is no way to run a national economy, but it can lead to more efficient space policy.

NASA’s first post-Columbia “Vision for Space Exploration” was launched by President George W. Bush in 2005. Known as the Constellation programme, it was meant to be, as then-NASA administrator Mike Griffin put it, “Apollo on steroids.” The programme sought to develop a large rocket (Ares V), a spacecraft (later named the Orion), and a moon-lander meant to accomplish a landing by 2020.



It was a mess from day one. Congress never came up with the requested funding—and it wouldn’t have been enough anyway, since the programme ran way behind schedule and over budget. At one point, NASA even considered decommissioning the newly completed ISS to make up the financial shortfall. But sanity prevailed and the over-ambitious Constellation Project was cancelled by the Obama administration in 2010. But as a result, by 2011, when the Space Shuttle was retired from service, NASA had to pay for rides on Russian Soyuz rockets to get their astronauts to the ISS.

In 2011, after the Constellation programme had been judged unfeasible, the Obama administration decided to allow private companies to compete for the right to develop a vehicle that could transport NASA’s astronauts into low-Earth orbit and thus to the ISS. In hindsight, this was a great plan, especially since SpaceX was rapidly emerging as a major player in the field. In June 2010, the company successfully launched Falcon 9, designed to carry greater payloads, including crew, into orbit. In 2012, SpaceX began transporting cargo and, in 2020, NASA crew to the ISS, by which time launch costs had begun to plummet.

Close-up of the Orion spacecraft’s European Service Module (ESM), taken 6 April 2026, as the crew emerged from behind the Moon during their lunar flyby. Source: NASA .

But back in 2011, Congress opposed Obama’s plan. As a result of lobbying by legacy contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, who wanted to preserve their lucrative contracts, and the resistance of Senators in key states where the work was being carried out, Congress voted to preserve Orion and order a slightly modified rocket based on Space Shuttle technology, using a new technology that had been greenlit in 2010 and was formally unveiled in November 2011: the Space Launch System (SLS).



(A 2023 report by NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed that SLS has cost the government $23.8 billion since 2012, including a dizzying $4.4 billion per launch, a cost of around 140 percent over its original budget. It’s little wonder that many critics have derided the Space Launch System as more of a job-creation scheme than a space programme.)

Then, in 2017, during the first term of the Trump administration, NASA established the Artemis programme (originally known as “Space Policy Directive 1”). Congress was still refusing to consider alternatives to the Space Launch System rocket and was reluctant to abandon NASA’s traditional suppliers, therefore it wasn’t until 16 April 2021, at the start of the Joe Biden administration, that SpaceX was chosen as the supplier and given a $2.9 billion contract (later increased to $4 billion) to provide a lunar lander. The project was almost immediately halted by a lawsuit from rival bidder, Blue Origin. Work didn’t begin until 4 November 2021. (In May 2023, Blue Origin finally secured a lander contract, for later Artemis missions.) It took NASA a further year to secure a contract for the spacesuits the Artemis crew are to use on the Moon’s surface (these are different from the suits worn inside the lander). In June 2022, NASA awarded the companies Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace the rights to supply “Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS),” i.e. moonsuits.

Starship and the Refuelling Challenge

The key to SpaceX’s plan is Starship, which, standing at over 124 metres (over 400 ft), is the largest rocket ever built. The 52-metre lander, known as the Human Landing System (HLS), is to provide the upper stage of the rocket. Thus far, SpaceX has launched Starship fourteen times and the results have been mixed. The latest flight did achieve the milestone of getting to orbit for the first time and delivering its satellite payload (26 satellites), though the flight was cut short after just two orbits rather than the planned six. Overall, Starship is nowhere near ready to land astronauts on the moon in 2028. The design of the lander itself is still being finalised, although a test version is due to fly in Earth orbit in 2027.

The plan is for the NASA astronauts to be launched by a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket into orbit around the Moon, in the Orion capsule. There, Starship will be awaiting them and the capsule will dock and the crew will transfer onto Starship, which will transport them down to the lunar surface. When they are ready to return home, Starship will return them to lunar orbit, where they will dock with Orion, move back into the capsule and return to Earth. Starship will be left behind, orbiting the Moon.

However, given Starship’s dry mass and fuel requirements, it will need to be refuelled before it can reach orbit around the Moon. According to SpaceX, the refuelling will be performed by Starship tankers, which will launch to Earth orbit, where they will dock with and transfer fuel to an orbital propellant depot. The Starship HLS (the lander) will rendezvous with this depot to refuel on its way to the Moon. It is unclear how many tanker launches will be needed. Elon Musk suggests only four, while NASA and the Government Accountability Office put the number at between sixteen and nineteen.

Nothing like this has ever been done before. As Bridenstine put it in his testimony to Congress on 3 September 2025:

By the way, that whole in-space refueling thing has never been tested either. We are talking about cryogenic liquid oxygen and cryogenic liquid methane being transferred in space, never been done before, and we’re going to do it dozens of times, and then we’re going to have a human rated Starship that is refueled that goes all the way to the Moon.

Artemis III was scheduled to land crew on the Moon, but instead now seems likely to be a test run for the first stage of this process: the crew capsule Orion will launch using the SLS rocket and dock with a Starship and/or Blue Moon lander in low-Earth orbit.

NASA’s Shrinking Options

In October 2025, Administrator Duffy announced that NASA was reopening the competition for the lander contract. The agency chose to include Blue Origin, which is developing a lander called Blue Moon Mark II, to compete with SpaceX. The intention seems to have been that whichever company’s lander performed better in test runs would be selected to be stress-tested during the Artemis III mission and, if successful, used to finally land the crew of Artemis IV on the lunar surface.

With Blue Origin potentially out of action for the time being, NASA may have only two options: it will have to stomach another delay in the Artemis programme or rely on SpaceX to provide the lander. NASA has already chosen Artemis III’s crew and, in public statements, its administrators have been expressing their confidence in Blue Origin’s ability to meet the 2027 launch target.

The successful launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket on 13 November 2025. Source: Blue Origin .

China plans to achieve a lunar landing using two rockets—one carrying the service capsules and crew, the other carrying the lander—which will both head to the Moon and rendezvous in lunar orbit, where the lander will transport two taikonauts down to the surface. It is yet to be seen how all this will play out but clearly NASA have their work cut out for them if they want to stay a step ahead of the Middle Kingdom.

The End of the ISS

Meanwhile, the International Space Station is to be decommissioned at the end of 2030. Its orbit will be allowed to decay until it falls into the ocean. The ISS has always had its critics, who argue that it cost too much and promised too little. According to NASA, however, more than 4,000 scientific investigations have been conducted on board the ISS, leading to 4,400 published papers. It may take a while for all this theoretical research to bear fruit, but it certainly includes some interesting work. The ISS has permitted the extensive study of the effects of microgravity on astronauts and cosmonauts—there have been 290 individuals representing 26 countries aboard the station; has hosted experiments in the 3D-printing of living tissue that could one day be used in transplants; and has allowed astronauts to grow protein crystals for possible use in drug development.

Several companies, including Blue Origin, are currently designing stations to replace the ISS, but it is unclear whether their plans are feasible. So in 2031, China’s Tiangong space station, launched in 2021, may well become the only orbital station in operation. Seventeen countries have been involved in research hosted by Tiangong, some of which was facilitated by the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs. However, these countries do not include the US, which is prohibited from cooperating with China on space projects without Congressional approval, under the 2011 Wolf Amendment. And Congress seems unlikely to approve any joint NASA–China projects in the current political environment.

Is This the Start of Our Star Wars?

So what is likely to happen next? The US and China are likely to reach the Moon in the near future. Some other countries, including South Korea and India, have also announced plans to create their own lunar outposts. The rules pertaining to outer space are still based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which stipulates,

outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use and occupation, or by any other means. [Exploration] shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries ... and shall be the province of all mankind.

This sounds great. But it’s unclear who will decide what is in the best interests of all mankind.

Sixty-eight countries have also signed the 2020 Artemis Accords, which affirm

that cooperative activities under these Accords should be exclusively for peaceful purposes and in accordance with relevant international law [and] … emphasize that the extraction and utilization of space resources, including any recovery from the surface or subsurface of the Moon, Mars, comets, or asteroids, should be executed in a manner that complies with the Outer Space Treaty and in support of safe and sustainable space activities.

But neither China nor Russia is a signatory.

Will Earth’s old geopolitical squabbles follow us into whatever new realms we explore? To at least some extent, that seems likely. In 2019, NATO added “space” to land, sea, air and cyberspace as an operational domain, and in 2020, established a space centre at its Air Command in Ramstein, Germany. 2019 was also the year the US officially established its Space Force.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket carrying NASA’s twin ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) spacecraft launches at 3:55 p.m. EST, 13 November 2025, from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Source: Blue Origin .

In November 2021, Russia launched a missile from the Earth’s surface that destroyed a defunct Soviet-era satellite, which had been in orbit since 1982, creating 1,500 pieces of orbital debris. In 2007, China used a kinetic kill weapon to destroy a satellite; in 2008, the US launched a missile that took out a malfunctioning spy satellite. In 2019, India conducted a kinetic anti-satellite test. Could these rival countries use such weapons against each other’s orbital stations?

Yet there have been examples of collaboration, particularly between the US and Russia. Astronauts have hitched rides on Russian Soyuz and, since 2022, cosmonauts have been flying aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon ships. This collaboration has survived the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although the Russian and US ISS modules are situated at opposite ends of the station, the two countries’ crews generally socialise and eat together. Doing anything off-Earth is difficult, after all. Perhaps, then, the final frontier could promote greater cooperation on our planet—rather than simply expanding our battles outwards to the stars.

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Joseph Grosso is a writer and librarian in New York City, and the author of Emerald City: How Capital Transformed New York. You can also find his work at the Substack newsletter, “Left Critique of the Left.”