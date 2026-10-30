“The Penance of Jane Shore in St Paul’s Church” by William Blake (c.1793). Source: Wikimedia Commons .

“At the end of the day,” sneers Robert Pattinson’s Chris Hansen in Primetime, “a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes.”

As this flashily compelling and provocative film explores, there are various kinds of accountability—and accountability can go both ways. To Catch a Predator, which the real-life Chris Hansen hosted between 2004 and 2007, exposed adult men who were trying to meet underage boys and girls. But its creators’ methods and motivations were themselves put under a microscope when one of the men killed himself as police officers entered his home, while an NBC camera crew waited outside.

Primetime is a heavily stylised drama about the tensions between morals and incentives. Hansen, as portrayed by the excellent Pattinson, is downright unhinged. He’s an eerie monomaniac who oscillates between craving journalistic renown—“Great job, Chris,” says a more illustrious NBC peer sarcastically, “I’ll be watching from Afghanistan”—and seeking to “cleanse the world of an ancient evil.” A shared desperation to make To Catch a Predator more popular drives him and his colleagues to increasingly reckless and opportunistic attempts to snare suspected abusers.

Such is the grotesque nature of Hansen’s work in Primetime that some have criticised the film for whitewashing child molesters. I don’t think this criticism is entirely without merit. For example, Bill Conradt, the assistant district attorney who killed himself as he was being exposed, is depicted fighting with himself before opening his laptop to message someone he believes to be a thirteen-year-old. Granted, I’m sure there are paedophiles who attempt to resist their urges, but I don’t think there is any evidence that Conradt was one of them. Certainly, he sent an awful lot of vile and deceptive explicit sexual messages to people he thought were children. If he was resisting his temptations, he was doing a bad job.

But there are two things to be said in defence of the film. The first is that it doesn’t have to emphasise the malign nature of child molesters. We should be well aware of their malign nature already. Primetime makes no secret of the fact that the subjects of To Catch a Predator were seeking sexual contact with children. It should not have to portray them as spitting, seething, swearing monsters because that simple fact should be enough to demonstrate their malignity. If someone is described as a kitten-murderer, he doesn’t have to be portrayed as rude and unhygienic for the audience to instinctively dislike him.

Secondly, I think that most reviewers have missed one important thematic element of Primetime. Bethel McGrew astutely notes that in the post-9/11 world of To Catch A Predator, Americans “were scrambling for a sense of order and control against elusive evil” and Hansen “offered tangible reassurance that at least some really bad guys somewhere were getting nailed.” But I think the film also satirises the War on Terror in broader terms when Pattinson’s Hansen declares that people are either on his side or on that of the predators—the problem being, of course, that one can take issue with x without endorsing y. You don’t have to sympathise with paedophiles to have problems with paedophile hunters, just as you did not have to sympathise with terrorists to criticise the George W. Bush administration.

It would be reductionist to boil a visually and dramatically creative film down to its thematic content, but the film contains an obvious critique of maximising entertainment at the expense of justice. In the most telling scene, Skyler Gisondo’s “Decoy Dan” takes a phone call in a police station in front of a poignant and apparently neglected display of photographs of missing children. Those kids might not have made for such a gripping TV show.