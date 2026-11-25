Academia has always had a leftward slant. Some of this might be the result of deep differences in temperament, worldview and career preferences between people drawn to academic life and people drawn to business, legal practice, engineering, medicine and industry. But temperament alone cannot explain the scale and persistence of the political imbalance across a wide range of disciplines, especially in the arts and humanities. As we will attempt to show, the evidence seems clear: the culture and institutions of academia have also become active filters against applicants from the centre and right.

Over the past three decades the American professoriate has moved ever further left, while the United States as a whole has not. As a summary of faculty survey data collected by the organisation Heterodox Academy clearly shows, US professors were already more left-wing than the American public in 1990, but by 2013 the gap had roughly tripled. Recent findings by Eric Schickler and Elina Maria Rodriguez tell the same story. In 1989–90, 45 percent of US faculty identified as liberal (i.e. left-wing, in American parlance) or far left while only 16 percent described themselves as conservative or far right; by 2019–20, the liberal/far-left share had risen to 59 percent, while the conservative/far-right share had fallen to 10 percent. In 2024, Nathan Honeycutt analysed eleven faculty surveys and found that, among 6,895 faculty respondents in 2021–22, 74.2 percent identified as liberal, 14.9 percent as middle-of-the-road and only 10.9 percent as conservative. By comparison, according to Gallup’s 2022 figures, 26 percent of the American public saw themselves as liberal, 35 percent as moderate and 36 percent as conservative. The liberal skew in academia was especially pronounced among the most politically engaged faculty members. A 2026 analysis of political donations by faculty conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) found that the median faculty donor is only slightly to the right of Bernie Sanders.

One frequent explanation for this phenomenon is that smart people simply tend to be more left-wing. And maybe there is a correlation between intelligence and social liberalism, as some right-wing commentators have argued. Be that as it may, there are many other high-status, cognitively demanding professions that welcome conservatives and are not political monocultures. That entire academic disciplines contain almost no right-of-centre people cannot be explained by “the right’s stupidity problem” alone.

Dave’s field of communication studies is an especially clear example of this bias. Mitchell Langbert, Anthony Quain and Daniel Klein’s 2016 study of voter registration among faculty at forty leading US universities found a Democrat-to-Republican ratio of 20:1 in journalism and communication studies; compared to 4.5:1 in economics; 8.6:1 in law; and 17.4:1 in psychology. As a National Communication Association brief noted, sixty percent of the journalism or communication departments in the sample had no registered Republicans at all. And this phenomenon is not unique to journalism and communication departments. In 2018, Mitchell Langbert sampled 8,688 tenure-track professors at 51 liberal arts colleges and found that “78.2 percent of the academic departments in my sample have either zero Republicans, or so few as to make no difference.”

A visualisation of the results of Mitchell Langbert’s 2018 survey .

This does not mean that communication departments should be forced to impose partisan balance through hiring quotas or other means. But a field that studies rhetoric, persuasion, public discourse, institutions, media, language, social conflict and deliberation is unlikely to be able to do its work well when one side of ordinary democratic disagreement has almost disappeared from their faculty.

Consider the field’s flagship journal, the Quarterly Journal of Speech (QJS). In 2026, QJS published an article on what it calls “proxy parrhesia,” which asserts that those who claim to value intellectual courage and free speech, including the freedom to voice ideas that may make some people uncomfortable, are often using such pronouncements as a cloak for far right politics or white nationalism.

Many recent QJS articles clearly signal their political bias in their choice of focus and language. Recent papers explore such topics as “conspiracism and autocracy in Project 2025”; “reactionary discourses” and “Pedagogies of the Enfleshed.” The critical focus is on the danger from the right—far-right rhetoric—and on the importance of fighting for causes primarily associated with the left, such as combating racism, colonialism or transphobia. This is not necessarily bad scholarship. But it is extremely politically lopsided.

The discipline of rhetoric traditionally involved the study of public oratory, the marketplace of ideas and the conditions that make civil disagreement possible. QJS once published close readings of Plato, Aristotle, Richard M. Weaver and Kenneth Burke. The journal rarely carries articles on such topics anymore. The journal has not so much widened its remit as completely overturned it.

Many arts and humanities job advertisements are transparently political, calling for people willing to engage in “decolonial and anti-racist pedagogies and practices.” Investigations have shown that such ideologically-freighted position listings are widespread. Such an environment is clearly likely to be at best uncongenial to conservative-leaning candidates. Right-wingers may well feel they must hide their political leanings or leave the field and find work elsewhere.

Many of these job advertisements also require candidates to submit diversity, equity and inclusion statements. Heterodox Academy found that in the 2024–25 faculty hiring cycle, 22.3 percent of more than 10,000 faculty job advertisements requested DEI statements or other DEI-related materials. According to Berkeley’s own internal report, 75 percent of life sciences applicants in 2018–19 were eliminated on the basis of their DEI statements alone. (See here for more.) A DEI statement is not merely a commitment to treating all students equally and fairly and not discriminating on the basis of race. In their vocabulary and focus, such statements demand allegiance to a specific political philosophy.

At my (Jacob’s) own institution, Occidental College, in late 2018, a hiring committee for a job in Chinese rejected a candidate from China for writing in the teaching philosophy portion of their application that they strive to treat every student equally—a goal at odds with the idea of “equity,” which requires differential treatment to reduce disparities. This experience dovetails with Nathan Honeycutt’s work, which found that candidates’ statements emphasising viewpoint diversity, free speech and open inquiry were penalised relative to conventional race- or gender-focused DEI statements. For example, in one of Honeycutt’s studies, only 45 percent of faculty who read a DEI statement commending “viewpoint diversity” recommended that the applicant’s candidacy move forward. In contrast, almost twice as many (88 percent) recommended moving forward the candidacy of an applicant whose DEI statement discussed race and gender. Statements that discussed topics such as viewpoint diversity were deemed “weaker” and applicants were seen as “less competent, less hirable, and less likable” by faculty.

It is not only conservatives who are concerned about the insistence on DEI statements. As Conor Friedersdorf points out, it is possible to value diversity while deploring coercive DEI requirements. For example, Randall Kennedy, the Michael R. Klein Professor at Harvard Law School and a self-described “scholar on the left committed to struggles for social justice,” has denounced mandatory DEI statements as “ideological pledges of allegiance” extracted by “soft-spoken but real coercion: If you want the job or the promotion, play ball—or else.” Kennedy asks his readers to imagine “the howl of protest that would (or should) erupt” if a school at Harvard required candidates to submit statements of their orientation toward “capitalism, or patriotism, or Making America Great Again.” Mandatory DEI statements, he concludes, “ought to be abandoned.”

There are legitimate scholarly debates over how to define and pursue diversity, equity and inclusion. An applicant can believe in fair treatment, equal dignity and equal opportunity while rejecting parts of the DEI consensus. Forcing people to produce a DEI statement converts a contested moral question into a professional compliance exercise.

People are finally beginning to realise this. In 2025, according to a Heterodox Academy study, only 11 percent of advertisements for full-time faculty explicitly requested DEI-related material, down from around 25 percent in 2024, while demands for standalone DEI statements fell from 13.4 percent to 2.5 percent. Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, MIT and the University of California system have discontinued the requirement altogether.

This doesn’t mean that DEI is no longer a consideration in hiring, however. Departments can still filter applicants on the basis of the tenor of their cover letters, teaching statements, etc., and use allusions to such things as “inclusive excellence” and community values to subtly signal that a commitment to DEI is still a requirement. A recent survey of 340 job advertisements at 14 elite universities by the America First Policy Institute suggests that implicit prompting of this kind remains widespread.

Relatedly, in recent years a declared commitment to “antiracism” has become widespread departmental and institutional policy. Syllabi and courses are designed accordingly; faculty often commit to teach certain subjects or texts only through an approved antiracist lens; and faculty hiring targets are often framed in ideological and demographic terms (see also here). Once a department or institution’s public identity becomes attached to an ideological theory of race, power, language or pedagogy, the hiring implications are obvious. The search committee does not have to ask whether the candidate is conservative; they can simply ask whether the candidate is the sort of person who will affirm the institution’s preferred political approach.

No one says, “We rejected her because she is a moderate.” Instead they say, “her work is not aligned with the department’s direction”; “she does not understand the stakes involved”; “she seems insufficiently committed to our values”; “her DEI statement is too generic.” It’s possible to defend these judgements in individual cases, but in the aggregate, this selects for people who are either committed to the progressive political cause or willing to pay lip service to it.

The word “fit” is often used to express a preference for the politically orthodox, while maintaining plausible deniability about discrimination. FIRE’s 2024 survey found that faculty across all disciplines were far more likely to say that a liberal would fit in well in their department than a conservative: 71 percent versus 20 percent. In 2026, their survey of law faculty found that 54 percent said a liberal individual would be a very positive fit in their law school, compared with only 16 percent for a conservative. A study by James Cleith Phillips found that conservative and libertarian law professors hired between 2001 and 2010 landed at law schools ranked 12–13 spots lower than their similarly credentialled liberal peers. Perhaps these right-leaning candidates lacked “fit” for the higher-ranked schools.

Some people are willing to admit that they directly discriminate. Yoel Inbar and Joris Lammers found that a substantial minority of faculty in psychology say that they would penalise conservative applicants on the basis of their politics alone. Nathan Honeycutt and Laura Freberg surveyed 618 California State University faculty across 76 disciplines and found that 33 percent said they were willing to discriminate against a conservative job applicant. Most strikingly, in the field of education, “45.5% of liberals indicated they were somewhat to very willing to discriminate against a conservative job candidate.” In FIRE’s survey of law faculty (see above), 56 percent said that their colleagues would penalise a conservative job candidate, while 22 percent admitted that they themselves would. In a 2021 study, Eric Kaufmann used a list experiment, which lets respondents register a view without revealing it individually, to estimate that 40 percent of American faculty would discriminate against a Trump supporter, roughly twice the share who said so when asked directly.

Unsurprisingly, this has a chilling effect. In FIRE’s 2024 survey (see above), 55 percent of conservative faculty said they occasionally concealed their political views in order to keep their jobs, compared with 17 percent of liberals; 32 percent feared that a misunderstanding could cost them their job, compared with 18 percent of liberals.

I (Jacob) have had personal experience of this. On 15 November 2023, I received an email, cc’ed to several other faculty members, from a colleague whose identity is known to the publication, who took exception to some of my tweets “disparaging diversity, equity, and inclusion,” which she said made some “colleagues feel unsafe.” Then, on 27 January 2025, Andrew Guerrero, a former DEI officer at my college, took screenshots of tweets, in which I quote from an article by Harvard economist Roland Fryer in which he writes, “The average impact of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training is zero and some evidence suggests that the impact can become negative if the training is mandated.” Guerrero sent these screenshots to the dean of the college, coupled with the false allegation that I was personally attacking campus DEI employees.

As Steve Teles has pointed out, when conservatives see that academia is overwhelmingly left/liberal, they may perceive this to be the result of discrimination, even if there is none. Such a perception can cause conservatives not to bother applying for academic jobs. Ironically, the lack of conservative applicants can lead employers “to believe that [conservatives are] simply not interested in or incapable of contributing to their field,” Teles writes. In such a climate, it can be difficult to disentangle whether the lack of conservatives in academe is due to direct discrimination or to conservatives’ perception that academia will be a hostile environment for people of their political persuasion.

This fear seems rational given some of the ways in which some individual dissenters from progressive political ideology have been treated. In Dave’s field of communication studies, a black professor, Erec Smith, has claimed that he was denounced for promoting white supremacy after he pushed back against his colleagues’ claims that teaching Standard English to black students is racist. A black woman, Tabia Lee, was let go from her position at De Anza Community College for dissenting from the college’s DEI programme, she claims. Librarian Randy Souther claims that he was “labeled a racist, placed on administrative leave, and targeted for firing” from the University of San Francisco for making the texts in a compendium of heterodox black writers compiled by Erec Smith’s organisation Free Black Thought available to his online campus community. (Full disclosure: we are both on the board of Free Black Thought.)

I (Jacob) have experienced bias against heterodox viewpoints first-hand. On 10 November 2022, I helped a student organisation host an event sponsored by the non-profit Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR)—an event that included the legendary Daryl Davis. The former Vice President for Equity and Justice, David Carreon Bradley, publicly suggested that FAIR promotes “disinformation about CRT,” and asked guest speaker Taifha Alexander, who had just given a talk in favour of Critical Race Theory, “How do you battle that kind of thing within a social sphere?”

This was a senior administrator attacking not only the perfectly legitimate campus activities of a professor but also the students who, by inviting FAIR to campus, had platformed an alternative to the college’s obligatory identitarianism. The VP attended the event and sat in the back ostentatiously taking notes, so that everyone—students and faculty alike—would know they were under surveillance. The next day, a department chair asked Jacob to apologise to a group of students who played music at the event and who felt wounded because one of the speakers, Winston Marshall, had criticised BLM’s tactics.

Then, in 2024, I (Jacob) co-edited the volume The Poisoning of the American Mind, which describes epistemological distortions on both the right and left. Our publisher, George Mason University Press, forced us to remove a chapter by anthropologist Robert Lynch because it argued that biological sex is binary in humans. The views expressed in that chapter would not have been considered right-wing in most contexts. However, in academe, the formerly uncontroversial statement that there are two biological sexes is often seen as beyond the pale.

Such events are part of a larger pattern. Over the period 2000–22, according to FIRE, while attempts to sanction faculty that originated off campus came from the target’s right, most of those that originated on campus came from the target’s left. Faculty and students often police professors’ compliance with progressive politics. Dissent from the dominant script carries social and professional risks, especially when the dissent touches race, language, gender, sexuality or DEI. In the aggregate, such incidents create a climate of repression and self-censorship that likely silences some conservatives and drives others away.

Academia did not become ideologically homogeneous because search committees sat around plotting against conservatives. It became homogeneous because its institutions stopped treating political diversity as a legitimate form of intellectual diversity. These institutions welcomed some forms of difference, while stigmatising others. They created a vast bureaucracy equipped with numerous mechanisms for enforcing political orthodoxy and exerting control over hiring decisions. They allowed entire disciplines to become environments where people from the right of centre were not merely grossly outnumbered but completely silent or absent.

This left-wing bias is expressed in myriad subtle ways: in assumptions about what a good scholar should care about, what a decent colleague should and should not say, what a serious DEI statement should sound like, what kind of public writing is acceptable and what forms of dissent should be seen as evidence of moral turpitude.

We strenuously oppose right-wing attacks on higher education and crude legislative efforts to micromanage universities. We do not want state commissars enforcing right-wing ideological conformity in the academy any more than we want DEI officers enforcing left-wing conformity.

However, universities cannot expect to enjoy permanent institutional autonomy while making themselves look like partisan political monopolies. The more conservatives see institutions of higher education as ideologically skewed, the less they trust them. When voters come to believe that universities are hostile to their perspectives and priorities, they will elect people who want to reform or even destroy those institutions. The right’s current attacks on higher education are often crude, opportunistic and dangerous. But the way to resist them and to restore public trust in academe is not to deny the underlying institutional failure that led us here. It is to admit and correct it.

Political bias in academic hiring exists and probably explains a nontrivial portion of the ideological imbalance in many fields. The remedy is not affirmative action in favour of conservatives; it is not political quotas, loyalty oaths or retaliatory purges. The remedy is for universities to remember their own stated principles: open inquiry, intellectual humility and viewpoint pluralism and to actively recruit people who do not already sound like everyone else in the room. If anthropology, communication, law, sociology, literature and related fields actually cared about diversity, they would want to promote diversity of ideas. The fact that they so often do the opposite is part of the evidence of their bias.

Jacob L. Mackey is Associate Professor of Classics at Occidental College in Los Angeles. He is the author of Belief and Cult: Rethinking Roman Religion (2022) and co-editor/co-author of The Poisoning of the American Mind (2024) and Virtuous Nonsense: The American Left's Epistemic Crisis (forthcoming October 2026).

Dave Gilbert is a technologist and former visiting assistant professor of communication. He is a founding member of Free Black Thought.