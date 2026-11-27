Temple of Apollo Epicurius at Mount Kotylion in Arcadia from Edward Dodwell, A Classical and Topographical Tour through Greece, during the Years 1801, 1805, and 1806 (1819). Source: Wikimedia .

The Stoics and the Epicureans

Stoicism and Epicureanism have been paired since both philosophies were brand new. Both are Greek, both were developed in the years following the death of Alexander the Great (323 BC) and both propose an ideal way of life to their adherents.

The Stoics took the Cynics’ command that their followers dedicate themselves to the pursuit of Virtue—an ideal derived from Socrates, which was the product of the four virtues: courage, temperance, justice and wisdom—and rendered it more palatable by the addition of the concept of indifferents, things that have, in themselves, no bearing on virtue or vice. Cynics spurned wealth because it was not virtue, but since the Stoics regarded it as an indifferent, they were perfectly at liberty to pursue it, as long as it was not gained at the expense of virtue. To this, Stoicism added an acute psychological tool based on dividing life into things an individual can control and things he cannot.

The Epicureans took a different approach. To them, the purpose of life was to pursue pleasure. But they realised that many things we commonly see as pleasures bring pain in their wake. The morning after inevitably follows the night before. To maximise pleasure over a lifetime, therefore, it makes sense to avoid those pleasures that have a high risk of causing subsequent pain. To the Epicureans, that came to mean most pleasures. To lead a happy life, one therefore had to withdraw from society in favour of a simple, almost ascetic existence in the company of a small number of close friends.

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Stoicism is currently having one of its periodic revivals, sparked, perhaps, by its acknowledged role as the inspiration for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and rational emotive behaviour therapy (REBT), as well as by renewed academic interest in virtue ethics, of which it is an example, following the work of Philippa Foot and Alasdair MacIntyre. Sales of the Penguin Classics edition of Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations rose from 16,000 in 2012 to 100,000 in 2019 and spiked by a further 28 percent in 2020, during the Covid pandemic, the last year for which figures are available. Authors like Ryan Holiday, Massimo Pigliucci and Donald Robertson have created a flourishing ecosystem of neo-Stoicism. There are Stoic conferences and Facebook groups—one of which has over 120,000 members—Stoic merchandise and even a Stoic heresy known as Broicism.

Given this cultural reach, one might expect to see Stoicism having an impact on behaviour at large but the data, particularly among younger cohorts, reveal a subtly different story. In comparison to preceding generations, Millennials and Gen Z are substantially less likely to smoke, drink and have sex. They often have fewer friends than their older peers—preferring to stay in at weekends on their own—and are less likely to drive or vote.

None of these behaviours is specifically Stoic; the latter are almost anti-Stoic. The philosophy not only counselled but required engagement with the external world since virtues like courage and justice can only be tested in relation to other people. Numerous eminent public figures have espoused Stoic philosophy: from Roman praetors, consuls and emperors, such as Cato Uticensis, Seneca and Marcus Aurelius; monarchs like Frederick the Great; and thinkers like the Earl of Shaftesbury. Gen Z’s attitudes and habits are not Stoic at all; they are Epicurean.

Explanations for the differences between younger generations and their predecessors have generally relied on technological and societal factors—the younger cohorts grew up with smartphones; they spend more time in education; it is more difficult for them to find a good job or buy a house. But when two groups separated by millennia—the western Gen Zs and the ancient Greek Epicureans—converge on a similar lifestyle, it suggests that they may share more than meets the eye.

We Weird People and Our Gods

In our WEIRD—western, educated, industrialised, rich and democratic—societies, we are influenced by very different considerations than our ancestors were, particularly when it comes to religion. One major phenomenon of recent decades has been the rise of the nones, those who profess no religious belief. Estimates of the number of Brits in that category range from 37 percent to as high as 53 percent. Even in Catholic Italy and God-fearing America, polling suggests rates of around 23 and 28 percent, respectively.

Religion has traditionally provided an account of how the universe and its contents came to be, given its adherents a reason for their time on Earth and promised some form of post-mortem existence. The nature of this afterlife was generally dependent on an individual’s conduct during their earthly life. A dead Egyptian would go to the Field of Reeds, which was like the real world but better, since it was ruled by the god Osiris—but only if he passed the tests to which the dead were subject. A Christian might go to Heaven or Hell. Most Hindus or Buddhists believed in reincarnation, ending ultimately in moksha or nirvana, complete liberation, a state that was usually achievable only after many lifetimes.

At first, the Greeks were an exception to this rule and did not possess a morally discriminatory eschatology. Entry to the Elysian Fields was restricted to Homeric heroes, while only those who had particularly offended the gods were consigned to Tartarus, the Greek Hell. Everyone else—saint and sinner alike—just milled around in Hades. Over time, however, they started to adopt the same model as other cultures. The Orphic/Pythagorean tradition introduced reincarnation and post-mortem judgement, while the poet Pindar, in Olympian II, relates that, after living three good lives, the virtuous can finally reach the Isles of the Blessed. In Phaedo, Gorgias and The Republic, Plato writes that the virtuous will be rewarded after death, while tyrants will be punished. He also hints at the possibility of some form of reincarnation, in accordance with a person’s behaviour in this life. By the time of the Stoics and Epicureans, then, Greece had joined other cultures in giving its people a project in this life: live in such a way as to maximise your chances of a good afterlife.

Science has replaced religion as the means by which we answer the question, ‘Why are we here?’ The Big Bang explains why there is a universe; evolution tells us why we humans are part of it. But the universe is cold and unfeeling, with no concern for those who inhabit it, still less any proposal as to how we should live. We have replaced the universe of ‘ought’ with the universe of ‘is.’ Our world is also a world of ‘now,’ not of eternity. There is no afterlife, in our modern scientific understanding, and thus no reason to try to maximise its rewards. Even those who still believe in God seem increasingly reluctant to commit to the notion of rewards in the afterlife that might motivate earthly conduct.

How Do You Live if One Life Is All You Get?

The Stoics believed that divine Logos (Reason) was the animating principle of the universe. Aligning oneself with reason was therefore the primary task of every human. But Logos could exist alongside the pantheon. The Greek Stoic Epictetus uses ‘Zeus’ as almost synonymous with it, while Marcus Aurelius, who exercised the role of pontifex maximus (chief priest) as part of his imperial duties, writes in his Meditations that the Olympians “do exist and … do care for humankind.”

The Epicureans took a rather different approach. They did not explicitly deny the existence of the gods—that would have been dangerous blasphemy in the ancient world—but they moved them far away from the mortal realm and denied that they had any interest whatsoever in human affairs. The Epicurean gods didn’t mete out rewards and punishments: they would not do anything to you, nor would they do anything for you.

The Epicurean understanding of physics was, at a surface level, shockingly modern. They subscribed to the ideas of Democritus, the founder of atomic theory, believing that everything was composed of matter and void. There was no soul or spirit, just stuff and nothingness travelling through space, with the occasional clinamen or swerve to stop the system from becoming deterministic. What applied to stars and planets also applied to human beings. Being just collections of atoms, there was nothing that was unique to “us” that could survive death, so nothing of us did survive. Death was the end of life and the start of a slow process of dissolution of the atoms in our bodies.

The desire for meaning is a human universal. Since the Epicureans found themselves in a universe that did not provide it, they had to make their own. With no divinity to sanction their actions, their ethics had to be man-made, and, with no afterlife, any personal goal or reward had to be limited to an individual’s own lifespan.

Their solution to the gap in meaning this presented was to take what was implicit in the existing framework and apply it to their new understanding of the universe. Although it was not couched in those terms, the only reason for preferring the Isles of the Blessed over Tartarus was that the former location would be more pleasurable. Religion offered the choice between a good time and a bad time, both lasting for eternity. With immortality no longer an option, the obvious choice was to maximise pleasure across the mortal life of each individual.

The most innovative contribution of the Epicureans was how seriously they took hedonism. Faced with a cold, unfeeling universe, abandoning oneself to sensual excess might seem an obvious response. But, just as religion asked its adherents to perform a life plus afterlife calculation, the Epicureans performed a whole-of-life hedonic calculation to work out how they should best live. Epicurus writes:

When we say that pleasure is the end and aim, we do not mean the pleasures of the prodigal or the pleasures of sensuality… It is not an unbroken succession of drinking bouts and of revelry, not sexual love, nor the enjoyment of fish and other delicacies of a luxurious table which produce a happy life.

Today, we confront a similar world to the one the Epicureans faced. We also believe that we will each live for only a short time in a cold, unfeeling universe, which gives us no mission, no project that we should dedicate ourselves to while alive in order to secure a happy afterlife. Under such circumstances, seeking to maximise our pleasure while we are still alive is as reasonable a goal for us as it was for them. We have no reason not to do so. And, while human society has changed over the millennia, we face many of the same trade-offs between pleasure now and pain later. A hangover is just as annoying whether you acquired it at a nightclub or at a symposium. The calculations which were valid for the Epicureans are, in the main, still valid for us.

If anything, the modern world has made us more aware of the potential pain lurking behind some of the pleasures our ancestors might have seen as cost-free. We know more about the dangers of smoking and are aware of adverse consequences that can result from the overconsumption of alcohol and fast food beyond mere hangovers and bloating. In the social realm too, we are keenly aware of the later costs of fleeting pleasures. Epicurus worried about the discomfort that would be caused by falling out with a friend. In our age, we know that a video clip of someone at their worst moment can go viral on social media, wrecking friendships and ruining lives. Under such circumstances, it makes perfect sense to restrict one’s social circle.

An Epicurean Society

While it was not a mere fringe belief, Epicureanism never gained that much traction in the ancient world. Stoicism—with its ethos of public service, courage and temperance—slotted more easily into the Roman ideals of the mos maiorum (the customs of the ancestors). Nor has Epicureanism enjoyed the same popularity as Stoicism in the modern age. Thomas Jefferson was a fan as, at times, was Friedrich Nietzsche, who writes: “The reawakened sciences have been reunited point by point with Epicurus’s philosophy, while they have escaped point by point Christianity.” But it has not become the favoured philosophy of statesmen nor has the Roman poet Lucretius’s De Rerum Natura (our best surviving source of the philosophy) shot up the bestseller lists.

Epicureanism is a philosophy of prudent passivity. “It is sweet,” Lucretius writes, “to stand on the shore and observe the struggles on the water of those buffeted by mighty seas and howling winds. Not because there is joy in watching the sufferings of another, but because there is pleasure in noting that you have avoided them” (my translation). The problem is that this gives no one any reason to join a lifeboat crew or to do any of the risky jobs on which society depends. In fact, Lucretius provides us with a reason not to. If everyone seeks to maximise their pleasure by minimising their potential pain, no one will become a fire-fighter, police officer or soldier. A human lifespan does not allow for enough potential future pleasure to offset the present risk and discomfort. If every individual acted according to Epicurean principles, the effect on civilisation as a whole would therefore be catastrophic. Greece and Rome show that a society with Epicureans can succeed, but a society of Epicureans would almost certainly fail. The accidental Epicureans of today may have hit upon a coherent philosophy, then, but the question is whether it is one we can afford to live by.

Stewart Slater is a freelance writer based in London. You can find more of his writing by following his Substack, Notes on a Human, or by consulting his website here.