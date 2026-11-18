In December 2025, Australians began their national experiment with a social media ban for youth under the age of 16. The ban is predicated on the belief that there is a mental health crisis among youth and that social media is the cause. Pop psychology books such as Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness have fuelled this belief with time-series graphs showing mental health symptoms rising among youth during the 2010s. The inference is that only the increased use of social media and smartphones can explain such a rise.

But correlation doesn’t equal causation and we should be wary of making causal inferences from time-series graphs. Such graphs often show only a conveniently truncated number of years, ignoring longer trends. Time trends also tend to naturally rise and fall over the years, often without a clearly known cause. This can lead people to misattribute a cause when in fact they are looking at only part of a longer pattern.

More recent data demonstrate that cautions about the misuse of time graphs are warranted. The teen mental health crisis in Australia seemingly abated on its own, even as screen use remained high, and before the social media ban was implemented.

Andrew Leigh, one of Parliament’s main proponents of Australia’s social media ban, cited self-reported data of mental distress among young people from the organisation Mission Australia in support of the ban. However, those data have now turned around. Since 2022, youth self-reported distress has sharply declined and is beginning to approach 2012 baseline levels—yet not only have smartphone and social media use remained high in the interim, but chatbots and AI have been added to the mix. Importantly, this decline preceded Australia’s social media ban.

Similarly, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, hospitalisations for intentional self-injury have declined to near 2008–09 baselines as well, while completed suicides among teenagers have also thankfully declined in recent years.

In the United States, teen suicide, self-injury and self-reported depression have also declined in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The graphs above also reveal some common differences between boys and girls. Girls generally have more symptoms of depression and anxiety than boys. This can be explained in part by the way evolved sex differences and hormones influence male and female brains, sex differences that emerge in adolescence and are therefore not seen to the same extent in children. A tendency to share emotional distress may be a further factor in the way in which females have a greater tendency towards what psychologists call internalising disorders. Women and girls tend to ruminate more on their problems. By contrast, although girls attempt suicide more often than boys do, boys are more likely to die as a result, typically because they choose more failsafe methods. Boys also tend to commit far more violent crimes than girls, though overall violent crime levels have declined precipitously in our internet, social media and smartphone age.

When female mental health problems were increasing, while male problems were stable, many psychologists concluded that girls were particularly susceptible to the negative effects of social media. This rationale was always post hoc: had boys’ mental health problems been increasing, we would probably have viewed boys as more vulnerable. Much like the mysterious surge in teen suicides in the US during the 1990s, we may never fully understand the increase in female mental health problems over the 2010s. It could have been the result of “therapy culture” leading to overdiagnosis, a reaction to societal events, or something else—we may never know. But the “social media did it” hypothesis makes no sense.

Meanwhile, Australia’s social media ban for under-16s is failing in its main aim: it has failed to keep minors off social media. And, despite the ban’s initial popularity, there are many anecdotal reports of parents actively helping their kids evade the ban. This is unsurprising. People often say they want a particular piece of legislation, only to change their minds about it when they see what it means in practice.

There was never any good reason to believe that the ban would work. Researchers have been unable to find robust correlations between time spent on social media and youth mental health. Reducing time spent on social media does not improve mental health, either. Many health professionals tried to warn the Australian government against the ban. Unfortunately, the government did not listen.

There are, of course, issues with social media—just as there are with schools and other aspects of real life. Youth would benefit from media literacy programmes to help them manage their social media use productively. But Australia and other countries should not base their policies on pop psychology reliant on clumsy graphs.

Australia has provided the world with an experiment in social media bans. The evidence is in: not only do such bans fail but they aren’t needed in the first place. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped the UK from following suit and—against all logic and data—Canada is now also considering a ban. Australia should retire its social media ban for under-16s and the rest of the world should take notice.

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Christopher J. Ferguson is a psychologist and author known for research debunking links between media violence and real-world aggression. His latest nonfiction book Catastrophe!: How Psychology Explains Why Good People Make Bad Situations Worse is available at all major booksellers. You’ll find more of his fiction and non-fiction writing on his Substack, The Secrets of Grimoire Manor.