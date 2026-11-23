Señor de los Temblores procession in Cusco, Peru. Photo by Renate Zindel . Source: Wikimedia Commons .

I knew that the main square would be blocked off, but I wasn’t prepared for quite how broad an area of the historic centre would be inaccessible. Every side street that I tried—even the narrow, cobblestoned alleyways with walls of huge Inca blocks for which Cusco is famous—was cordoned off with a steel fence and a couple of elaborately uniformed police officers. I wasn’t quite prepared for the crowds either, milling around the more minor plazas, shifting suddenly and en masse at rumours of the great man’s appearance, lining the Avenida El Sol for such a long way that I gave up trying to find a place to cross. Nor was I quite prepared for the frenzy of commercial activity, the old ladies selling photographs, posters, T-shirts, all bearing the serene, smiling face of Robert Prevost, otherwise known as Pope Leo XIV.

Crowds move around Cusco on the day of the Pope’s visit, 15 November 2026. Photo by the author.

I had known, of course, that the Pope was coming. In Barranca, a small, unglamorous seaside town between Trujillo and Lima, I had seen a couple of cardboard cutouts of Leo outside the church in the main square. When I interviewed a few loiterers for my YouTube channel, I quickly got a sense of how keenly many people were awaiting the Pope’s arrival in the country—even if he wouldn’t be passing through their town. “The Pope’s visit will be important for the blessing we can receive from him,” one woman told me. “We as Catholics know that he is the representative of our Creator,” another woman, who identified herself as a member of the Sisterhood of the Lord of Miracles, informed me. Even the diffident young man in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat was hopeful that the visit could “produce some good ideas” about “a solution to what is happening in Peru right now.”

Señora Isabel Robles Valenzuela, of the Sisterhood of the Lord of Miracles, Barranca. Photo by the author.

It was also in Barranca that I got my first sense of the party line on the Pope’s nationality. “It is the first time that a Pope has been appointed who is Peruvian,” an older man told me, matter-of-factly. Another woman hedged her bets, describing the Pope as “half-Peruvian.” The kid in the Dodgers hat was also relatively cautious. “He has a Peruvian DNI,” he said (a reference to the Documento Nacional de Identidad that is issued to all Peruvians). The Sister of the Lord of Miracles was more categorical. “He is our Peruvian Pope,” she told me, in no uncertain terms.

Robert Prevost was born in Chicago and educated at St Augustine Seminary High School in Holland, Michigan and at Villanova, a Catholic university run by the Augustinian order, which he joined at the age of 21. But although he was ordained in Rome, there’s a sense in which it was in Peru that he became a priest. He first went there as a missionary in Piura, a region that straddles the coastal desert and the northern Andes. After a year back in Chicago, he returned to Trujillo, a bustling coastal town with a seedy edge, where he taught canon law, set up a training house for Augustinians and served as a parish priest for a decade. After sixteen years away from Peru, most of them in Rome, serving as Prior General (boss) of the Augustinians, he returned, apparently inevitably, to Peru, where he was Bishop of Chiclayo, another northern coastal city.

Photographs of the young Prevost during his years in Peru show him riding on a moped, eating birthday cake, going bowling, helping out in a soup kitchen. There’s also a video of him singing Feliz Navidad. In all these images, he’s surrounded by groups of ordinary Peruvians, young and old, singing, carousing and playing the guitar. By the time he was granted citizenship by then President Ollanta Humala in 2015, it seemed to formalise what had already become obvious: Robert Prevost was a Peruvian. In his letter of application, he had stated his intention of staying in Peru por toda la vida—for the rest of his life.

Of course, it didn’t quite turn out that way. But for most people in Peru, the three and a half years that he has now spent in Rome as Pope haven’t made him any less Peruvian. In the days running up to his visit, I noticed an increasingly hard line on Peruvian TV against the possibility that Robert Prevost could be anything other than Peruvian. El Papa vuelve a casa was the headline one news channel chose for its coverage of the visit (coverage which began weeks before the Pope’s arrival in the country and included detailed reports on the popemobiles the Holy Father would be riding in during his visit).

It was when I did another vox pop for YouTube in Huancayo that I became aware of some of the strength of feeling that exists against the heretical view that Prevost is also a gringo. Huancayo is the largest city in Peru’s central highlands, with some half a million inhabitants at around 3,200m above sea level. There I spoke to a man who described himself as “a countryman from the top of the mountain, born among the condors and vultures,” who insisted that Prevost was “100 per cent Peruvian.” “And he’s not a gringo either,” he added, laughing; “those guys are awful!” Another, quieter man simply stated that the Pope “is Peruvian.” A middle-aged woman said that she understood that the Pope was Peruvian, but currently living abroad in Italy, where “he represents us.” And two young ladies from Chiclayo agreed that the Pope was “practically Chiclayan.”

Though they were sure of the Pope’s Peruvianness, the huancaínos I spoke to were vaguer on what the Pope’s visit would achieve. “Let’s see what it might bring,” said the quiet man, “in terms of living together well” and “the peace that we should have between Peruvian brothers and … also with other countries.” The middle-aged woman predicted that the Pope would “pour out many blessings to all the world” and especially “to people who are bedridden in hospitals.” The two chiclayanas were sure only that the Pope’s visit would be “a blessing.” Meanwhile, the mountain-man hoped that the Pope would denounce the newly elected president, Keiko Fujimori, and put her rival in power.

Reversing the result of the recent election is probably (and quite properly) beyond the powers of even the Vicar of Christ on Earth, but the idea that Prevost would criticise President Fujimori is by no means an absurd one. Keiko Fujimori’s father Alberto was also elected President of Peru, in 1990. Two years later, he dissolved Congress and made himself dictator in a classic South American autogolpe (self-coup). He was finally forced out only in 2000. In 2009, Alberto Fujimori was convicted by Peru’s Supreme Court of human rights abuses relating to two massacres of innocent people that security forces had carried out as part of his crackdown on the Sendero Luminoso (“Shining Path”) terrorist group. Alberto Fujimori also carried out a controversial “family planning” drive that targeted Peru’s indigenous populations and resulted in over 300,000 sterilisations.

During his years in Peru, Robert Prevost was an outspoken critic of Alberto Fujimori. In 2017, when Fujimori received a controversial pardon from President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Prevost insisted that Fujimori make a full apology to his victims and engage in genuine and open dialogue with their families.

La Catedral de la Santísima Trinidad, Huancayo. Photo by the author.

All this has obviously made for an interesting dynamic with Peru’s current president during the papal visit. In a speech at the UN only a few months after being elected, Keiko Fujimori declared that even though “we defeated terrorism,” those who did so “continue to be tried, despite having demonstrated that due process was violated.” But though many predicted that la Presidenta would make herself scarce during the Pope’s visit, she did appear in public with him on several occasions.

There was also a thirty-minute private meeting at the presidential palace in Lima, during which—according to El Comercio, Peru’s newspaper of record—Leo raised the topic of past human rights abuses. Later the same day, at the Gran Teatro Nacional, Prevost and Fujimori both made speeches that contained some carefully contrasting statements. “No country can live imprisoned by its wounds,” stated the President. “The events of the past deserve to be treated with justice and sensitivity,” the Pope replied, “leaving room for concord to grow and for differences to be faced with respect.”

Prevost’s politics have often seemed to have a progressive bent. His choice of the papal name Leo was widely seen as a nod to Leo XIII, who championed workers’ rights in the late nineteenth century. He has been openly critical of Donald Trump and has supported the American bishops who have taken a stand against the US president’s immigration policy. He has also condemned the recent American intervention in Iran. Leo’s decision to become the first known Pope in history to vote in a secular election—and presumably not for Trump’s Republican Party—was also widely reported.

In the Peruvian context, Prevost’s willingness to make difficult journeys to remote, impoverished rural communities is well known. Even as Bishop of Chiclayo, he insisted on visiting communities hit by the 2017 El Niño floods in person. Around the same time, he organised assistance programmes for Venezuelan migrants fleeing the regime of Nicolás Maduro and for victims of human trafficking. He championed the rights of Peru’s indigenous people, and made an effort to learn Quechua, the main indigenous language of the Peruvian Andes. And he has long paired the issue of indigenous rights with an environmental politics reminiscent of his predecessor Francis. These two issues came together again in Leo’s speech in Pucallpa in the Peruvian Amazon, where he stated that “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable.”

At the same time, Leo has willingly toed a more conservative line on some of the mainstays of Catholic social teaching. Prevost has been firmly against abortion, for example, since his student days, when he was a member of the student group Villanovans for Life. As Bishop of Chiclayo he criticised gender ideology, stating that “it seeks to create genders that don’t exist” and that “God created men and women.” And though he has said that the Church should be open to LGBT+ people, he has also made it clear that Church doctrine on marriage wouldn’t be changing any time soon.

Watching his speeches in Cusco, I couldn’t help but think that it’s the careful, conservative part of Prevost that is the real core of the man. Prevost began his few hours in Cusco, the ancient Inca capital, with a speech at Sacsayhuaman, a sprawling fortress and ceremonial centre with gigantic stone walls, which overlooks the historic centre. Hundreds of local indigenous people were in attendance, many in traditional dress. The Pope was welcomed with songs in Quechua, and in his speech, he went out of his way to highlight the Hanacpachap, a celebrated Quechua hymn to the Virgin.

At the same time, the Pope was clear (if, as ever, diplomatic) about one thing. If Sacsayhuaman was “a stone altar where the ancients climbed in search of the divine,” Christianity “has allowed us to understand that in reality, it is God who descends in search of his sons and daughters.”

His speech in Cusco’s main square was also, for me, disappointingly stiff and formal. The Pope paid tribute to the former Archbishop of Cusco, Richard Daniel Alarcón, who had insisted on helping organise the papal visit to Cusco despite being gravely ill, and who died just sixteen days before the Pope’s arrival. He acknowledged Alarcón’s successor, Archbishop Lizardo Estrada. He thanked local priests and monastics, saying that leading by example would be the best way of reversing the decline in vocations. He acknowledged the sick and the elderly. For all the attention that has been paid to Prevost’s politics, he is no provocateur. During his speech, I kept thinking back to the idea that he had been elected as a safe pair of hands.

There was one distinctively personal (and Peruvian) touch that Prevost brought to his appearance in Cusco, though. At Sacsayhuaman he bestowed a Golden Rose—a traditional device for popes to recognise locally revered images of the Virgin—on the Virgen de Belén, Cusco’s most celebrated statue of Mary. And in Cusco’s main square, he presented a shroud made in the Vatican to the Taytacha de los Temblores, a statue of Christ crucified that, according to local tradition, was carried through the streets during the devastating earthquake of 1650, at which point the tremors stopped. (Taytacha is an affectionate Quechua term for “Lord.”) The Catholic Church has not always smiled on local traditions such as these, but this Pope clearly has a soft spot for them—or at least for those in Peru.

“My Peru” the Pope called it, in a farewell tweet at the end of his six days in the country. He left the country in a frenzy of Papism and personal affection for Prevost the man. In Cusco, I saw thousands of people waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of him, then rushing through the streets as rumours spread about where he would be. For weeks during my trip through Peru, several TV stations ran daily bulletins on the preparations for his visit. During my YouTube vox pops, I struggled to find anyone who had anything negative to say about him or would even agree to say on film that his visit might not be as important as all that.

So I googled “Peru atheist groups,” and got in touch with the director of the Asociación Peruana de Ateos (APERAT), Adrian Nuñez. Even he seemed surprisingly hesitant to criticise the Peruvian Pope. “On this occasion,” he wrote to me, “APERAT is not taking any action,” and “the state should guarantee his security … respect Vatican norms of etiquette, cooperate” with the Church, and “in general facilitate the visit and public participation in it.” He even admitted that “the Pope is very well liked in Peru” and “is someone who has won sympathy even among some quite active members of our association.” And although “we cannot overlook certain unfortunate statements he has made in the past,” on the topic of “the supposed creation of genders that do not exist,” for example, “we simply recognise that ... we occupy different positions.”

Nuñez did raise one important issue, though. The Pope’s visit, he wrote, will be “of particular interest to the victims of various cases of abuse within the Catholic Church.” Robert Prevost supported the suppression of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, an ultra-conservative Catholic society founded in Peru in 1971, which was later found to have committed various types of abuse against its members, including the sexual abuse of minors. Critics, though, say that he did not go far enough, with compensation to victims still outstanding and former members of the organisation still operating cemeteries and holding unjustly appropriated indigenous land.

In a separate case, three women also accused Prevost of not doing enough when they came forward in 2022 with allegations of abuse against a priest in Chiclayo. Though Prevost transferred the priest in question to another diocese and banned him from hearing confessions, he was not defrocked and continued to celebrate mass.

Nuñez wrote to me before the Pope arrived in Peru that “we understand that those managing the Pope’s itinerary in Peru have been trying to prevent him from meeting the Sodalitium victims who might have the greatest impact.” “Specifically,” he went on, “one of our members, José Enrique Escardó—the first person to report the Sodalitium abuse cases and president of the Peru Survivors’ Network—is being prevented from meeting the Pope. He was forthright when he met Pope Francis, and that is what they want to avoid on this occasion.”

As it turned out, Escardó was not invited to the Pope’s private meeting with six sexual abuse survivors. Escardó has accused the president of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference, Carlos García Camader, of excluding him, which García Camader has denied.

Revelations of sexual abuse by clergy and religious within the Church have, of course, been one of the reasons for its worldwide decline, including in Peru. The percentage of Peruvians saying they were Catholic fell from 90 per cent in 1995 to just 67 per cent in 2026, a decline of more than a quarter. And yet it remains one of the nine countries in Latin America where Catholicism is still professed by a simple majority of respondents. It is also one of the least secular countries in the region: only 6 per cent of Peruvians say they have no religion.

If the frenzy of enthusiasm for their Peruvian pope is anything to go by, I would predict that the recent trip home by this unusual, largely admirable man will lead to an upsurge in Catholic religiosity in the country, at least in the short term. Whether this turns out to represent a real turning point for Catholicism in Peru, or simply its last blaze of glory, is something that God only knows.

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James Kierstead is a former Classics lecturer and think tanker who has spent the last six months travelling through northern South America.