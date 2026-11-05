The following piece is excerpted and very lightly adapted from Robert Kurzban’s new book, All the Feels: The Evolved Function of Every Human Emotion and Sensation. The book provides a field guide to 74+ human feelings with a focus on their evolutionary roots and purpose.

In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association removed the diagnosis of “homosexuality” from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.

Not everything that is viewed today as a “disorder” will necessarily be seen that way in the future.

Increased tolerance—the idea that certain kinds of behaviours are simply the result of different preferences—is one important force in these changes in points of view.

The evolutionary perspective is another.

Looking at behaviour through a functional lens raises the possibility that certain kinds of behaviours that were once thought to be pathology might actually be the result of differences in strategy.

This idea might seem difficult to entertain for depression or, as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual would have it, “major depressive disorder.” The symptoms of major depressive disorder seem to be pathological—that is, something is broken or not functioning properly. These symptoms include a lack of interest in activities, disturbances in sleep or appetite and, of course, the possibility of self-harm.

Could these symptoms be understood as a strategy?

Consider a very different context. Consider workers on strike. Going on strike imposes a cost on the employer: lost labour. That’s part of the negotiation. If you don’t pay me more, then I will not come back to work.

But the employees are hurting themselves as well. If an employee tells their boss that they are so dissatisfied with wages and conditions that they are considering quitting, that is, as economists say, cheap talk. The boss can’t see exactly how much the employee hates their job and doesn’t know for sure if the employee is exaggerating in the interest of seeking a raise. However, if workers are willing to forgo wages—enduring a literal cost—then owners are much more likely to take the complaints seriously. A strike is workers saying, “Yes, I am going to suffer, but matters are serious and I really need more from you. If you don’t change the deal, then I might not come back to work at all.”

From this we see that effective bargaining can entail imposing a cost on both the other party and oneself.

Now, social relationships are not jobs, but we do benefit from the support others provide, and reciprocally, others benefit from us. Because of this, each of us has a dangerous strategy to use to negotiate better treatment from the people in our social networks: the threat of withdrawing or, in the extreme, suicide. According to this view, depression is, just like a strike, someone saying, “Matters are so serious that I am willing to bear costs unless I get more help from you.”

I want to hastily add that while I’m suggesting that depression might be a strategy, this argument doesn’t entail that depression is anything other than horrible to experience. As many others have said, depression is more than simply being very sad. It is a soul-crushing, debilitating, overwhelmingly horrible feeling.

Generally, people are faced with the same problem as the sceptical boss: trying to decipher others’ needs. When I say that I’m just exhausted from work, so sweetheart, could you cook dinner tonight? am I really exhausted or just feeling lazy? Relationships are continual negotiations over matters large and small, with ambiguous information about others’ true needs.

But social relationships are unlike jobs in one crucial way. In some sectors, finding new employees could be easy, depending on the job. Families are not like this. If your parents reduce investment, you can’t switch to new parents. If your husband is not making efforts to care for the child, well, there’s only one biological father. You might be able to find a new best friend or a new spouse, but the costs of searching and switching can be very high. Unlike many workers, people occupy a social niche that makes them difficult or impossible to replace.

So when should we expect people to negotiate for more in their relationships? While depression is not always brought on by negative events, it often is. Physical assault, the death of a loved one and divorce are all common antecedents of depression.

Ruminating in response to such events makes a certain amount of sense. As we saw in the chapter on grief and will revisit in the chapter on sadness, this is evolution’s way of directing your attention to the precipitating event, probably to get you to reflect on how best to proceed given the new, worse, circumstances. The loss of a close friend, family member, or relationship requires reorganising one’s social world, one without a key ally.

Additionally, in the wake of big losses, one’s needs are greater than they were previously. The loss of a key node in our social network represents a missing piece of one’s social puzzle that carries real costs and increases the need for social support from others. Similarly, being physically hurt or losing a job increases one’s need for support. Indeed, you often find out who your true friends are when times are especially difficult.

Viewed from this perspective, depression might be measuring the extent to which one has an increased need for help. The greater the loss, the greater the need, the greater the feeling.

Note how this idea connects to depression following the birth of a child, postpartum depression. In this case, there is, again, a need for help, stemming not from a loss but from a gain: a new person to support and care for. This view, of depression as a measure of need, helps to explain why the loss of a loved one and the addition of a loved one can have the same effect.

If the measurement is the need for additional support, what is depression motivating? As indicated above, the sadness of depression is often accompanied by a withdrawal from the social world, a loss of interest or pleasure in activities, disorders of eating and/or sleeping and weight loss or gain. One is losing one’s interest and ability to contribute to one’s social world.

Another important symptom of depression is thinking about death and considering—or attempting—suicide. Consider postpartum depression from the perspective of the biological father and the mother’s relatives. The mother of a newborn is truly irreplaceable. No one else has a deeper interest in—or is in a position to advance—the child’s well-being. This gives mothers leverage. From the perspective of the father and her relatives, the mother’s death would represent a tremendous fitness cost.

Taking all of these elements together, it is possible that the symptoms of depression in general, and the withdrawal from the social world in particular, are costly signals just like a strike is. Yes, the person themselves is missing out on valuable interactions, but so too are the person’s friends and allies.

Depression, then, motivates imposing costs on oneself—or threatening to impose costs on oneself—that carry costs to others. This motivation, if this view is correct, is a strategy of negotiation, which we might even term blackmail—though, crucially, this strategy is not a conscious one. At its most extreme, it motivates a threat to impose the ultimate cost.

It’s important to reiterate that this approach to depression is relatively new and speculative. Indeed, the argument that suicidality is a strategy becomes less persuasive to the extent that suicidality causes death. While, tragically, sometimes it does, it does so relatively rarely. In 2022, according to the CDC, roughly three percent of attempts resulted in death.

Importantly, people who propose the bargaining explanation for depression are not implying that the threat is conscious. No one with depression thinks that what they are doing is extorting support from others. They just know that they are suffering.

And there is no question that depression is horrible.

Having said that, lots of human experiences are horrible but also have a function, as we saw in the chapters on pain and other discomforts. Psychological pain has a similar role to play, measuring the need for additional support and motivating sending costly signals of one’s acute need to family, friends and allies, including, unfortunately, the ultimate bargaining tool, the threat of suicide.

Robert Kurzban is a former psychology professor turned freelance writer. He is the author of three books: The Hidden Agenda of the Political Mind: How Self-Interest Shapes Our Opinions and Why We Won’t Admit It (with Jason Weeden); Why Everyone (Else) Is a Hypocrite: Evolution and the Modular Mind; and All the Feels: The Evolved Function of Every Human Emotion and Sensation.