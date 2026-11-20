Early 1960s paperback cover of George Orwell’s 1984 . Photograph by Chris Protopapas. Cropped. Source: Flickr .

George Orwell was a man of remarkable perceptiveness and yet of strange prejudices. The author of Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four had a rare gift for seeing through the falsehoods that those around him accepted without question. Born into a middle-class family in 1903, the son of a colonial official, he managed to shake himself free fairly early in life of the beliefs that justified British imperialism in the minds of its backers. A committed socialist by the late 1930s, he found himself isolated in left-wing circles because of his trenchant criticisms of Soviet communism. From his early novels and memoirs through to his two most celebrated books and many famous essays, his writing shows an icy clarity of thinking.

In some respects, though, he was very much a man of his time: in his attitudes towards homosexuality, for example. And it is in his outlook towards women that his thinking is at its most vexed, complex and contradictory. As Christopher Hitchens, an admirer of Orwell’s, writes in his 2002 book Orwell’s Victory (published in the US as Why Orwell Matters), “George Orwell’s relationship with the female sex was in general a distraught one, and he had a tendency to let it show.”

We can start with the women in his novels. Orwell’s female characters are often flat. Few are sympathetic, and fewer still are particularly interesting. None of them have the same rich inner life as some of their male counterparts. In Burmese Days, the main character, Flory, has complex feelings about the system of colonialism of which he is a part. The book, Orwell’s first completed novel, is not his best, but it does provide a striking illustration of how colonialism shapes both coloniser and colonised. When it comes to the female characters, though, the complexity is absent. Flory’s Burmese mistress, Ma Hla May, is conniving, tragic and ultimately unmemorable, and the shallow young Englishwoman he pursues, Elizabeth Lackersteen, is one-dimensional.

The protagonist of Keep the Aspidistra Flying, Gordon, is on a solo crusade against middle-class conformity and the pursuit of wealth. His girlfriend, Rosemary, shows no interest in or understanding of Gordon’s worldview. It’s not clear why she stays with him, or even what she actually wants. In Coming Up for Air, George Bowling describes his wife Hilda as looking like a hare and lacking “any kind of joy in life, any kind of interest in things for their own sake.” Her nervousness and anxiety are the subjects of comic relief, for example, when he off-handedly describes her as “glooming behind the teapot, in her usual state of alarm and dismay because the News Chronicle had announced that the price of butter was going up, or something.” He is remarkably indifferent to the challenges his wife faces in managing the budget of an English family in the 1930s.

In Nineteen Eighty-Four, Julia is in rebellion against the Party. This is the explanation for why she, somewhat improbably, throws herself at Winston, who is ten to fifteen years older than her and never described as attractive or charismatic. But she shows no deeper curiosity about the world in which she finds herself, and when Winston finds the secret, forbidden book purporting to explain the secrets that govern their society, she falls asleep while he is reading it. I find it difficult to read her romance with Winston as anything other than a wish-fulfilment fantasy on the part of the author.

In Orwell’s defence, while his female characters don’t have much agency, neither do his male characters. They are usually trapped by forces beyond their control, from colonialism in Burmese Days to the all-encompassing totalitarianism of Nineteen Eighty-Four. This is not a bug but a feature of Orwell’s writing. Some of the passages most often quoted in support of Orwell’s misogyny may reflect the views of his characters rather than of their author. George Bowling’s attitudes are not necessarily Orwell’s, and even though he writes Gordon Comstock and Winston Smith from a third-person perspective, he doesn’t claim that their subjective (often prejudiced or unreasonable) opinions are necessarily fact. For example, early in the novel, as Winston muses on Julia, he thinks: “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” In fact, Winston’s snap judgement is incorrect, as Julia is a hidden rebel.

So much for fiction, but what about Orwell’s non-fiction? It is true that this generally focuses on men. In some cases, however, such a focus is unavoidable. For example, Homage to Catalonia is concerned with Orwell’s experiences in a male-dominated socialist militia in Spain. In others, though, there is definitely an element of choice. In The Road to Wigan Pier, he chooses to illustrate the poverty of the Depression-ravaged north of England by describing the plight of coal miners rather than, say, cotton mill workers. The struggles faced by women do, however, feature in all his non-fiction books. Orwell’s writing contains many brief yet brilliantly evocative descriptions of individual people, from English tramps to Catalan militiamen. While these people are usually men, one of his best such vignettes is of a young woman whom he sees from a passing train in The Road to Wigan Pier:

At the back of one of the houses a young woman was kneeling on the stones, poking a stick up the leaden waste-pipe which ran from the sink inside and which I suppose was blocked. I had time to see everything about her—her sacking apron, her clumsy clogs, her arms reddened by the cold. She looked up as the train passed, and I was almost near enough to catch her eye. She had a round pale face, the usual exhausted face of the slum girl who is twenty-five and looks forty, thanks to miscarriages and drudgery; and it wore, for the second in which I saw it, the most desolate, hopeless expression I have ever seen. It struck me then that we are mistaken when we say that ‘It isn’t the same for them as it would be for us,’ and that people bred in the slums can imagine nothing but the slums. For what I saw in her face was not the ignorant suffering of an animal. She knew well enough what was happening to her—understood as well as I did how dreadful a destiny it was to be kneeling there in the bitter cold, on the slimy stones of a slum backyard, poking a stick up a foul drain-pipe.

When he was staying with working-class families in the north of England while writing The Road to Wigan Pier, Orwell became acutely aware of the dirty, exhausting and endless labour of the miners’ wives. In one home, he causes a kerfuffle when he tries to help the miner’s wife with the washing-up. “Practically never, for instance, in a working-class home, will you see the man doing a stroke of the housework,” he notes, acknowledging that this seems “unfair” when the man is unemployed—as was the case in many of the homes Orwell visited while writing the book. Yet he took a dim view of those who pushed for widespread social change to emancipate women. In The Road to Wigan Pier, he laments the “dreary tribe of high-minded women” and includes feminists in his list of oddballs and cranks whom he believes have put the working class off left-wing politics:

One sometimes gets the impression that the mere words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Communism’ draw towards them with magnetic force every fruit-juice drinker [teetotaller], nudist, sandal-wearer, sex-maniac, Quaker, ‘Nature Cure’ quack, pacifist, and feminist in England.

Throughout his writings, Orwell was a critic of what he perceived to be social deviancy. His ideal working-class family was emancipated from capitalism but, in every other sense, traditional. Take his cosy description of such a family after tea, when “Father, in shirt-sleeves, sits in the rocking chair at one side of the fire reading the racing finals, and Mother sits on the other with her sewing, and the children are happy with a pennorth of mint humbugs, and the dog lolls roasting himself on the rag mat.” Clearly, he did not think that a book on feminist theory would improve their situation.

The irony is that both Orwell’s wives, Eileen O’Shaughnessy (married 1936) and Sonia Brownell (married 1949), were impressive independent women in their own right. Eileen was a master’s student at University College, London, as well as a published poet who helped edit Orwell’s manuscripts, and played a pivotal role in getting Orwell out of Barcelona when he was badly wounded and at risk of arrest. Sonia had a career as an editor working for Horizon and had joined rescue crews during the Blitz. Neither woman was dull, shy or demure. And intellectual compatibility clearly mattered to Orwell. After Eileen’s sudden death in 1945, he reflected:

I was sometimes unfaithful to Eileen, and I also treated her very badly, and I think she treated me badly too at times, but it was a real marriage in the sense that we had been through awful struggles together, and she understood all about my work…

Eileen understood Orwell’s idiosyncratic political views and literary aspirations because she possessed an intellectual sophistication lacking in any of his fictional female characters.

In both his fiction and non-fiction, Orwell writes about sex in a way that is both frank and transactional. Male sexual desire is ever-present, often inconvenient and, with some notable exceptions, generally frustrated. Female sexual desire is noticeably absent from the books. Julia’s surprising passion for Winston is an exception.

Celibacy imposed by poverty is a theme in both Down and Out in Paris and London and Keep the Aspidistra Flying. “The sexual impulse, not to put it any higher, is a fundamental impulse, and starvation of it can be almost as demoralising as physical hunger,” Orwell writes in the former book, referring to tramps who have no access to sexual partners. “The evil of poverty is not so much that it makes a man suffer as that it rots him physically and spiritually. And there can be no doubt that sexual starvation contributes to this rotting process.” In Keep the Aspidistra Flying, Gordon complains bitterly that poverty presents an impassable barrier to sexual fulfilment with Rosemary. He ends up complaining about male sexuality itself:

This woman business! What a bore it is! What a pity we can’t cut it right out, or at least be like the animals—minutes of ferocious lust and months of icy chastity. Take a cock pheasant, for example. He jumps up on the hens’ backs without so much as a with your leave or by your leave. And no sooner is it over than the whole subject is out of his mind. He hardly even notices his hens any longer; he ignores them, or simply pecks them if they come too near his food. He is not called upon to support his offspring, either. Lucky pheasant! How different from the lord of creation, always on the hop between his memory and his conscience!

Here, Orwell is writing from the perspective of the immature and melodramatic Gordon Comstock, but elsewhere there are indications Orwell had some sympathy with this view himself. In the last year of his life, he made an interesting entry in his notebook, quoted by Bernard Crick in his biography George Orwell: A Life (1980), though it is not clear if this remark is a reminiscence or an idea for a story:

The conversations he overheard as a small boy, between his Mother, his aunt, his elder sister and their feminist friends. The way in which, without ever hearing any direct statement to that effect, and without having more than a very dim idea of the relationship between the sexes, he derived a firm impression that women did not like men, that they looked upon them as a sort of large, ugly, smelly and ridiculous animal, who maltreated women in every way, above all by forcing their attentions upon them. It was pressed deep into his consciousness, to remain there until he was about 20, that sexual intercourse gives pleasure only to the man, not to the woman. He knew that sexual intercourse has something to do with the man getting on top of the woman, and the picture of it in his mind was of a man pursuing a woman, forcing her down and jumping on top of her, as he had often seen a cock do to a hen.

Orwell seems to have had little confidence in his appeal to women. He suffered from bronchial conditions all his life, went through periods of hard living and endured a near-fatal neck wound during the Spanish Civil War. By the time he reached middle age, he was in poor health. Prior to the astounding success of Animal Farm (1945), his literary career was not particularly lucrative. But although that book had made him both rich and famous, when he courted a number of women after Eileen’s death that same year, he had little success. This is unsurprising, as his approach seemed to be premised on the assumption that he had nothing to offer a prospective wife but a sizeable inheritance. In proposing marriage to Anne Popham, he bluntly told her that he expected to die soon of his ailments, and, in exchange for her hand in marriage, would make her a wealthy and fairly young widow. “You say you wouldn’t be likely to love me. I don’t see how you could be expected to … What I am really asking you is whether you would like to be the widow of a literary man,” he told her, with self-castigating bluntness. She declined.

By twenty-first-century standards, Orwell’s behaviour seems bizarre. However, eighty years ago, when women had far fewer career options, his offer was not unreasonable. Many women in the mid-twentieth century made the clear-eyed decision to marry a financially stable older man for the sake of security. Orwell wanted both a partner and a mother-figure for his adopted son, Richard, and it was normal for a man in his position, on finding himself widowed, to quickly and energetically seek a new wife. And while Orwell may not have been the ideal husband—as he openly and unselfconsciously acknowledged in his reflection on his marriage to Eileen after her death—he was not a completely unappealing man. Ironically, though, in London’s genteel, progressive literary circles he was surrounded by the type of women who were the least likely to marry an older man for financial stability.

Like many middle-class Englishmen of his generation, Orwell spent his formative years in male-dominated environments: first, boarding school at St Cyprian’s and Eton, and then the Indian Imperial Police in Burma. However, this should not have stopped him from being able to question the misogynist beliefs widespread in such circles, given that he was clearly able to critically examine other foundational beliefs of his Edwardian upbringing. Although he was the son of a colonial official and became a colonial official himself, he showed a remarkable ability to reject the racial and class prejudices that were rife in such circles. In The Road to Wigan Pier, he openly admits that he was raised with that degree of class prejudice common to struggling middle-class families desperate to maintain some distinction between themselves and working-class families who might not actually be any poorer than them. For example, he recalls being told not to play with the plumber’s children because they were “common.” He admits that he needed to work to overcome this prejudice, a confession that was deeply controversial at the time and that demonstrates the intellectual honesty that makes much of Orwell’s writing so powerful. When it came to attitudes towards women, though, Orwell was less able to overcome contemporary prejudices—despite the fact that, with Eileen, he showed a desire for a marriage that was an intellectual as well as a social partnership.

The George Orwell of Nineteen Eighty-Four is a distant, prophetic, almost scriptural figure, warning us about the dangers of pursuing totalitarianism for the “right” reasons. But across his broader works, he is a very human writer, shaped by his experiences and not always aware of his partiality and blindness. It is tensions such as these that make him such a fascinating literary and political figure more than seven decades after his death.

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Adam Wakeling is Australian writer and historian, author of Stern Justice: The Forgotten Story of Australia, Japan, and the Pacific War Crimes Trials, and Why the Enlightenment Matters: The Shift in Our Thinking that Made the Modern World. You can find more of his writing on his Substack, here.