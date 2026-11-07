A thong on an electrified fence in Riga. Photograph by Andrea Bossi. Source: Wikimedia Commons .

In 2025, while promoting her upcoming film Wicked: For Good, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo ranked her favourite vocal performances for Entertainment Weekly. The list was predictably stacked with many of pop music’s heavy-hitters—Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé—but there was one choice that particularly stood out: SisQó’s 1999 smash hit, “Thong Song.” “Why do you need to sing like this when singing about a thong?” she asks. “It’s ridiculous. You don’t need to sing like that and he does.”

It was the first time I had heard anyone else recognise that song as worthy of serious attention. For years, I was alone in unironically professing my undying love for this song to anyone who would listen. I have commandeered the speakers at parties to blast it. I have ranted about it online at every opportunity. Reader, the only thing that kept a string quartet from playing it at my wedding was my wife.

Given its subject matter, most people understandably dismiss the song as a novelty—worthy of a casual listen and perhaps a few laughs, but not much more. You’d be wrong to do so, however, because “Thong Song” is, in fact, pop perfection of the rarest kind. Hidden beneath its shallow lyrics and ostentatious presentation is a masterclass in musical performance and production.

It begins with a melancholic violin motif that anchors the song, punctuated by the percussive striking of the bows on the strings—a technique known as spiccato—lending the song a driving rhythm and momentum even before the drums kick in. And if you find the melody eerily familiar, you won’t be surprised to discover that it is pulled from The Beatles’ classic, “Eleanor Rigby.”

In a Vice mini-documentary dedicated to the origins of “Thong Song,” Tim Kelley of the production duo the Funktwons recounts using Wes Montgomery’s instrumental cover of “Eleanor Rigby” as the basis for a demo. The violin melody would later be changed during the writing process, but the haunting vibe of McCartney’s original, through the filter of Wes Montgomery’s lush reinterpretation, remained intact.

In another context, the violin motif would evoke images of a rain-soaked actor wailing over a lover’s grave in an Oscar-bait drama. But here, it couples with a sizzling, hi-hat-heavy programmed drum beat and a thick, pumping bassline to create a tense and seductive musical backdrop for SisQó to sing on. And my god, does he sing.

The lyrics to this song—which consist of only thirteen lines, including the “Let me see that thong” chorus and poetic heavyweights like “She had dumps like a truck”—leave a singer with very little to work with, emotionally speaking. Any singer but SisQó.

The Baltimore native, fresh from two albums with the R&B boy band Dru Hill, was primed to make a mark on his first solo outing. SisQó pours the passion on like honey, deftly deploying every soulful R&B ad lib and affectation in his arsenal to not just sing you those absurd lines, but make you feel them. He never lets up, remaining unabashedly earnest throughout. It’s as if he’s singing the most important words he’s ever written, and yet they’re quite possibly the stupidest lyrics ever put to tape. The irony of that juxtaposition gives the song a unique, bedevilling charm that becomes harder and harder to resist as it progresses.

With its repeated, inane phrases, the song draws you in through the slow layering of vocal and instrumental flourishes. At the outset, SisQó sets up the melody in a low register, letting the groove do most of the work but setting the stage for the rising tension to come. Even his ad libs seem subdued as he cycles through the first verse and establishes the refrain. When the verse repeats, he adds an octave on top, ratcheting up the drama and intensity just a bit, while keeping the overall formula the same.

This melodic stasis anchors you as the instrumentation grows increasingly complex underneath. Verse by verse, we are introduced to more and more percussive elements and backing vocals, giving the groove a thicker, heavier foundation. SisQó’s smooth delivery lets it all go down easy. After two full repetitions of the verses and chorus, it’s all seamlessly working together in a way that gets you moving whether you want to or not.

And then, there is the big finale. It’s a common technique in music composition to add intensity and novelty to a bridge or final chorus by shifting the song into another, usually higher, key. Examples include Whitney Houston’s phenomenal “I Have Nothing” and Celine Dion’s showstopping version of “All By Myself.” In both of these songs, the singers seem to pull the rug out from under us by guiding the song’s tonality up to a higher register through their subtle melodic ascensions. Songs like Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” and Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady” turn this device into a motif, with their closing choruses rising up to a higher key with every repetition. Try singing along. You’ll notice yourself pushing much harder towards the end than you were at the beginning, because the melody keeps shifting up a notch every time.

This technique is usually employed in a subtle way, serving as a kind of musical sleight of hand to make things feel more intense without drawing too much attention to itself. With Whitney and Celine, you’re focused on the drama of the vocal performance, and you don’t quite realise that a significant musical shift has occurred right before your ears. With Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder, the repetition just feels good, and the untrained ear might not detect that something has shifted musically. The key change in a song is like a good cut in a film: it works best when you don’t notice it. But somehow, you still feel it.

SisQó, however, seems to go the other way. He wants you to notice. Just over three minutes into the song, when you think things have run their course, we’re suddenly introduced to a section of low brass instruments including tubas, along with timpani drums and additional synthesisers. They start out with low, rumbling notes, echoing SisQó’s vocal technique from the beginning of the song. But they aren’t subtle. The horn section quickly climbs up the musical scale, as though announcing the fact that something big is coming. The ascension builds into a riveting crescendo, and even if you don’t understand that the key has changed, everything you’re hearing signals it. SisQó himself belts out an invigorating “Yeah” at the top of his lungs to cap it all, letting loose everything that remains from his soul and R&B repertoire as the backing vocals kick up the intensity and the song reaches its climax.

At this point every expertly crafted component the track has stacked together thus far—percussion, strings, horns, synthesisers and vocals—converges into a glorious combination of melody and groove and then segues into a repetitive “duh-nuh, duh-nuh” that worms its way into your ears and stays with you for hours after the song is over.

All of this is easy to miss, if you focus too much on the song’s lyrics. But those lyrics are part of what makes this song so masterful. No other track I’ve heard so expertly and effortlessly fuses the razor-sharp precision of late twentieth-century music production with that same era’s uniquely sophomoric cultural excess. It is the song’s flawless amalgamation of the awesome and the absurd, along with its unabashedly earnest execution, that transforms what should be a forgettable novelty tune into an absolute masterclass of performance and composition.

SisQó never again reached the artistic heights of his 1999 hit. As far as I’m concerned, after “Thong Song,” SisQó had achieved what he was put on this earth to do. Nothing further was needed. He gave “Thong Song” everything he had, and the world continues to benefit from it a quarter century later.

Angel Eduardo is a New York City-based writer, musician, and artist. He is the Managing Editor of The Eternally Radical Idea, with Greg Lukianoff; Senior Writer and Editor at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and Board Chair at Fair for All. Find out more at AngelEduardo.com.