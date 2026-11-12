Woody Allen at the 2008 San Sebastian film festival, where he presented his movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona . Photograph by Andreas Tai. Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. Source: Wikimedia Commons .

Warning: contains spoilers.

In his final book, On Late Style, the literary critic Edward Said argues that works produced in the final years of an artist’s life are often characterised by “intransigence, difficulty, and unresolved contradiction.” The examples he gives include Shakespeare’s The Tempest and The Winter’s Tale, Sophocles’ Oedipus at Colonnus and Verdi’s operas Othello and Falstaff. To this list we could add Michelangelo’s last unfinished sculptures, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Monet’s massive final paintings. While Woody Allen’s novella What’s with Baum?, written in the author’s late eighties, does not belong in the same rank as Beethoven et al., his fiction fits Said’s description remarkably well.

The book is about 51-year-old struggling novelist Asher Baum, who is plagued, as the jacket description says, “with anxiety about everything under the sun,” and with good reason. His books don’t sell; his publisher is about to drop him; his marriage is on the rocks; and he’s about to be engulfed by a #MeToo-type scandal, having forced a kiss on pretty journalist Cindy Tanaka and grabbed her breast. To add to his troubles, his wife, Connie, is very close to her son by a previous marriage, Thane, who has just published a wildly successful novel. And then there is the fact that Baum talks to himself. I don’t mean he mumbles; I mean he has loud full-blown conversations with himself that lead people to avoid him. Baum is a character who features in many of Allen’s films, a figure from Yiddish literature: the schlemiel, the inept, incompetent person who is a born loser, someone who falls on his back and breaks his nose.

Allen has warned against hunting for autobiographical elements in his work. He told journalist Bari Weiss that people have been looking “to find me in my movies” right from the start of his career, finding trivial parallels everywhere: “he drives a car in the movie and he drives a car in life,” he quips. While the characters in his movies “have certain behaviors and certain obsessions that I have,” he tells her, and “there have been any number of little slivers here and there of autobiographical things,” he tends to “pump them up to preposterous exaggeration” for comic effect.

One of these autobiographical slivers, Allen tells Weiss, is that he is not just a hypochondriac but an “alarmist,” meaning that he interprets the slightest symptom as signalling the onset of a fatal disease. This is mirrored in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), in which Allen’s character, Mickey Sachs, worries that slight hearing loss indicates that he has a fatal brain tumour. Allen includes an analogous scene in his novel, when Baum sees two moles on his back and immediately assumes he has a “very aggressive cancer” that’s spread everywhere. Of course, the moles, as his dermatologist tells him, are “nothing.”

But there are two larger aspects of Allen’s life shaping What’s with Baum?

The first is the fallout from the accusations of child abuse levelled at him by his former lover, Mia Farrow, and their adopted daughter, Dylan. Even though investigations by the New York State Department of Social Services and Yale-New Haven Hospital cleared Allen of any wrongdoing, these accusations rendered him a pariah. The parade of actors and actresses who have apologised for working with him include Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who starred in Allen’s 2019 movie, A Rainy Day in New York. While Baum is accused of a far less serious offence than Allen, he is shunned in a similar way to his creator. His publisher’s “underlings, all young, many women, but even the men, had banded together and suggested the front office honchos should part company with a writer whose behavior did nothing to enhance Rhinegold’s reputation.” Nor is anybody interested in evidence. As Baum’s agent puts it, “In today’s culture an accusal is as good as a conviction.”

In recent interviews with Weiss and with Bill Maher, Allen expresses no bitterness about his cancellation. The accusations against him “had no practical effect” because they happened “so late in my life.” Had he been in his thirties or forties when the scandal erupted, he tells Weiss, it would have been “career ending.” But since he had already made all the movies he wanted to make and had enough money to retire comfortably, he was able to “go through it as gracefully as I possibly could.”

Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, strikes an angrier tone, however. He’s amazed at “how many in my profession caved like dominoes,” not because of genuine outrage, but because they “heard that not working with me had become the thing to do—like everyone suddenly being into kale.” So I was expecting Allen to skewer the abuses of the cancel culture movement in his novella. But he doesn’t.

When Baum’s agent asks him “Did you touch her?” he responds, “I gave her an antiseptic show business peck on the cheek.” When Baum’s friend, Ammon Weinstock, says, “you stand to be the subject of some nasty allegations,” Baum issues another total denial: “Does it make sense to you? I’m going to hit on a total stranger who’s interviewing me? What am I? Suicidal?”

But this is where the book gets interestingly complex. Baum, as I said, talks to himself, but the voice that responds doesn’t reassure Baum that he’s right. Instead, it is not shy about calling out his bullshit.

When Baum tells himself that he thinks his wife is sleeping with her ex-husband, the voice responds, “And I think you’re going nuts.” Similarly, when Baum tells himself that his brother is sleeping with Connie, the voice responds, “You’re barking up the wrong tree.” When Baum and Connie have dinner with Thane’s girlfriend, Sam, Baum can’t keep his eyes off her. He tells himself that it’s simply because she resembles one of his ex-wives, but the voice won’t have it: “Just what the hell were you doing at dinner?” it demands. And later, when Baum says that he thinks Sam might be “a little attracted to me,” the voice responds: “You’d like to think that, but those days are over my friend. I do not think that she will sing to you” (a reference to T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock”).

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) and Match Point (2005) feature protagonists who get away with murder. In neither film does the protagonist feel any guilt about taking a life. There is no small, still voice within them distinguishing between right and wrong. Baum, by contrast, does have a conscience, and that conscience prompts confessions that make it increasingly clear that Baum is not as innocent as he claims. He admits he took Tanaka “by the shoulders and kissed her,” although he still maintains that he grasped her breast by accident: “I was falling. I reached for the first thing handy to break my fall. It happened to be her breast.” He admits only to having made an “insane error of judgment with the pretty Asian journalist,” not to being guilty of sexual assault or attempted rape or to being “a misogynist and a predator,” as Tanaka claims in her article.

Is cancellation, Allen seems to be asking, a proportional response to Baum’s grievous lapse of judgement, especially since there’s no indication in the novel that he has ever acted this way before? Does he really deserve to lose his publisher and suffer public scandal for a single moment of bad behaviour? The novel provides no answers to these questions.

The Tanaka incident is merely a subplot, however: the main story concerns Baum’s relationship with his stepson, Thane, and his eventual discovery that Thane’s celebrated novel was in fact plagiarised from a forgotten writer.

At first, Baum’s resentment of Thane’s success seems like professional jealousy. While Baum aspires to be a Fyodor Dostoevsky or a Eugene O’Neill, in fact, he is just not very good at writing either novels or plays. He’s full of “highfalutin ambition” but can deliver only “mediocre product,” which is why his books don’t sell and his plays are disasters. This may be another autobiographical sliver. Like Baum, Allen has high goals for his art, but he says at the very end of Apropos of Nothing that his one regret is that he “never made a great film.” Some of his movies, he tells Bill Maher, are “good,” but he has produced nothing in the same league as The Seventh Seal or Rashomon.

Despite Baum’s poor sales, he soldiers on because writing for mere entertainment would mean betraying his ideals. When his friends realised that they would never succeed at writing high art, they pivoted and found success working in public relations or writing television sitcoms. Baum, however, never gives up. Anything less than trying “to outdo O’Neill and Dostoevsky” Baum considers “unworthy of time spent at the Olivetti portable.” So he continues to write “serious” fiction on, for example, the “enforced starvation of five million Russians by Stalin.”

The sad thing is that Baum is not entirely without talent, but his admirable desire to write high art ruins his fiction. As Shivay Bannerjee, who runs a small house dedicated to literary outliers (rather like Post Hill Press) and who is considering taking on Baum, says, his novels are full of “editorial points of view instead of human emotions”; they’re “preachy,” “turgid” and “drowned in bile and pedantry.” This helps explain why Connie’s son, Thane, resents Baum: he sees his step-father as “an embittered failed artist who had somehow managed to fool his mother.”

And Thane is right. Baum has a “limited gift” leavened with “occasional flashes of wit and imagination,” but will never write books that “change the reader’s life.” His books contain too many ideas and not enough entertainment—and an artist’s first job, Bannerjee says, “is to entertain.” If you don’t keep the reader interested in what happens next, he or she is not going to finish the novel. To have enough talent to see what’s possible, but not enough to achieve it, that’s a terrible place to be, even though that probably describes many of us, including, it seems, Woody Allen.

After Baum discovers that Thane has plagiarised his novel, he informs Thane’s fiancée, Sam. His motivations are mixed. He’s justly outraged at Thane’s crime, but he also has a crush on Sam. He justifies himself by telling his conscience, “since she was marrying Thane, I thought she should know,” but it’s hard to believe that’s the only reason. Even though her son is a fraud, Connie directs her fury, not at Thane, but at Baum for revealing the crime and chases him through the woods, firing a pistol at him.

But as per Said’s description of late style, nothing is resolved; Allen leaves the reader hanging. While there’s a steady drumbeat of references to Tanaka’s forthcoming article accusing Baum of sexual assault, it is not published within the timeline of the book. So we do not know what, if anything, will happen when it comes out. Nor does Allen resolve the Connie-Thane plot. Instead, at the end of the book, we are told, “In a film this would be a fade-out as the troopers patiently tried to calm Baum down. Go to black and then fade up weeks later and Baum is talking to his brother at a very lovely rehab center.” What happens to Baum in the world of the novel is left to our imaginations.

What’s with Baum? is not a great novel, nor is it anywhere near as funny as the pieces collected in Without Feathers and Side Effects. But it’s a book that asks serious questions about the purpose of creativity, the right balance between profundity and entertainment, and what one’s responsibilities are on discovering dishonest behaviour. It doesn’t provide any answers to these questions, though.

Peter C. Herman is Emeritus Professor of English literature at San Diego State University. His latest book is Early Modern Others: Resisting Bias in Renaissance Literature (2024).