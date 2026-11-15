On 23 September, in New York, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced that an OpenAI agent had hacked a statistics portal of Medicare, Australia’s public health scheme. Several other government systems may have also been impacted. There is some doubt as to whether this specific incident was really a hack or merely a case of reading published information.

But it cannot be denied that evaluation runs from the AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic really have hacked important systems on the open internet. In July, hundreds of OpenAI agents under test took control of some of the production servers of Hugging Face, a New York-based company that hosts AI tools and data; days later, Anthropic disclosed that Claude models had compromised three unnamed organisations during misconfigured evaluations. Although no lasting harm seems to have been done by these attacks, they are still frightening and illegal. A housebreaker is a worrying criminal even if he does nothing worse than leave muddy footprints and flick through your bookshelf.

Assuming that there is a real case to answer about the Medicare incident, I am glad that Albanese has suggested legal consequences. I also welcome similar noises from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has insisted that creators are liable for what they build, and refused to let OpenAI blame “a bunch of agents” for the Hugging Face incident. Hacking computer systems is a crime for good reason. Those who do it should be punished. It does not matter that in this case the actions were committed by AI agents that somehow reached beyond their training pens. These agents are trained as hacking monsters, and these incidents occurred while they were being evaluated for their hacking prowess. If that sort of thing is to be done, it must be done with appropriate leashes.

In short, it is good that officials want to make these companies face up to the law. Moreover, if the laws governing hacking are themselves found wanting (as is likely), then I would be glad to see legislation to improve them. This is good not only because punishing wrongdoing is a valuable end in itself, but because this is the right way to approach the dangers of AI in general, and to cut through the often fuzzy though histrionic debate about whether robots are going to take away our jobs or even kill us all.

Incidents like the Hugging Face attack, like all other recent breaches, involved AI agents that were meant to be—and believed themselves to be—inside a secure virtual environment but broke containment. There are interesting debates to be had as to whether these hacking incidents are a sign of AI gone rogue and whether the best way to avoid them is to train wiser AIs or to confine them in virtual environments more carefully isolated from the open internet. But politicians do not have to decide these philosophical and technical questions: they only need to make the right people liable so that they have to solve the problems.

If there are little tweaks that will prevent these sorts of incidents, while allowing AI to continue to advance, then AI bosses such as Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Demis Hassabis and Elon Musk ought to risk ruin if they don’t invest in them. Or if—though I think this is unlikely—the only way to prevent such incidents is to slow down AI development entirely, then these leaders must be made to face that choice too.

This is the traditional playbook of a liberal society. Real, harmful wrongdoing, including recklessness and negligence, is punished, while innovators remain free to figure out how to do profitable things within the bounds of pre-declared law. But there is another popular model—one in which the limits are not set by law but by experts placed in charge of this or that industry. In this model, industry leaders and government rule-makers work closely together.

This is the strategy that the representatives of the European Union and of twenty individual countries, including Australia, seemed to have in mind when they called for international control of frontier models at the UN on 21 September. The AI giants seemed to be agreeing to this when their leaders chimed in two days later.

Although the Medicare breach happened back in June, OpenAI did not inform Australia until 10 September, two days after AI researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic, saying that the labs were “gambling with our lives,” and Anthropic’s alignment science lead, Evan Hubinger, replied that he put the chance of human extinction from AI over the next decade at above ten percent. On 12 September, Dario Amodei published the statement “We Must Pace the Frontier,” calling for outside inspectors to be embedded within the companies, antitrust waivers to allow labs to coordinate their efforts to increase safety, and eventual global caps on AI. Sam Altman and Elon Musk expressed their agreement within hours, followed by Demis Hassabis. On 23 September, Altman and Amodei took the same message to the UN Security Council.

In this recent controversy, then, there has been significant cooperation between the AI giants and the AI-safety “doomer” community. These two parties have a common interest in establishing an insiders-only AI industry and in particular in restricting open-source, open-weight AI models that can be inspected, deployed and improved by anyone.

But is that in the interests of a middle power such as Australia? On 15 July, Albanese gave a speech entitled “AI in Australia’s Interests,” in which he talked correctly (if vacuously) about the need for his country to energetically defend and maintain its sovereign footing and not be swept away by technological change. This is difficult enough in the current landscape, where almost every AI (or indeed internet) request made in a country like Australia is served by a foreign-owned network. It will become impossible if the whole industry is sewn up by a cartel, which realistically could only be an American outfit. For all the noises at the UN about “international control,” the fact is that any watchdog or agency appointed by a middle power that does not have its own AI industry must be relegated to the sidelines, with no influence over the decisions made by the handful of US companies that make the models it uses.

There are, however, many realistic strategies that nations like Australia could pursue to secure their sovereignty while benefiting from the opportunities provided by AI.

Without having to start from scratch, countries like Australia could follow the lead of several European countries and build sovereign AI solutions for their governments based on existing open-source models. When governments use AI in their work, at least some departments should be solely reliant on systems controlled and secured at home. These systems don’t have to be as capable as the best on the market, though they will need to work. And for that the country will need access to and control over the LLMs in order to harness the software and hardware that make those systems work.

Private users should be allowed to choose whatever AI models offer the best value for money on the international market. But there should be a fallback option, to insure against adverse geopolitical developments, which would provide domestic users with an alternative system that can be served domestically, under domestic control.

To make all this possible, the country will need adequate energy supplies and serving and technical capacity. That means building data centres on its own soil, placing AI chips in those data centres and staffing them with technical people who will be able to run them independently if the country ever parts company with foreign owners and partners.

All this depends on a healthy open-source, open-weight ecosystem. It would be a wasted—and probably futile—effort for a government such as Australia’s to try to develop its own frontier model from scratch. But it could cooperate with the many other sovereign and commercial actors that also need a working system. Any realistic domestic AI model will have to be adapted from open source systems. The biggest contribution a government can make to such systems is to ensure they remain legal.

Indeed, technical and industrial measures are less important than the rule of law. For whatever combination of motives, the AI giants seem to be in league with AI-safety NGOs to create a regime in which the industry is answerable to expert insiders, but not subject to ordinary liability and competition laws. This hazy model will leave smaller countries without any control at all. Any regulators they appoint risk drifting into the orbit of the real insiders. And, more importantly, countries that don’t develop AI models can’t control how any models that are developed are likely to fail.

What countries should do instead is regulate how AI models behave by enforcing concrete laws and leaving it up to the AI companies themselves to work out how they can make their models compliant. The responsibility for designing the models in accordance with law and the liability for failure to comply must rest with the companies themselves, as they are the only ones that can realistically affect the outcomes produced by their AI models. Countries must enforce the rule of law, not attempt to dictate a set of prior constraints.

There is a dangerous temptation for governments to bluster about regulating AI while doing the very thing that will undermine their actual sovereignty. Vacuous words about national interest, such as those that made up the bulk of Albanese’s July speech, leave too much wiggle room for well-funded Silicon Valley think-tanks to exploit. Countries should instead take concrete actions: build sovereign solutions, partner on open-source, ramp up domestic capacity and, above all, improve and enforce the laws limiting the actual real-world damage that AI might do. I hope Albanese’s talk of legal consequences over the Medicare incident signals a serious intent to place responsibility for the risks and costs of AI where it belongs—with the AI companies. I have my doubts.

If you enjoyed this post, please share it with a friend. Share

Adrian Ratnapala is a veteran software engineer from Australia. He has a background in physics and an interest in how human liberty can survive and thrive in the face of new technology. You can follow his writing here on Substack at Wee Pond Jumping.